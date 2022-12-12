LYNDON — No, the Light Up The Night Parade has not been canceled.
The event will proceed with changes following an hour-long discussion at the Village Trustees meeting on Monday.
Rumor spread over the weekend that the holiday celebration would be scrapped due to several public safety issues at this year’s parade on Saturday.
However, Municipal Administrator Justin Smith assured the audience of 50 concerned citizens that Light Up The Night would continue.
“There has been zero talk about ending this event as a future event,” Smith said. “[But] there has been a lot of talk about what we need to do to make this a safer event moving forward.”
Founded in 2017, Light Up The Night has taken off.
Its lineup of Christmas light-decorated vehicles has grown from 10 to 50 and turnout has increased from a handful of residents to hundreds of onlookers.
The permit approved by Village Trustees restricted the parade to one travel lane so that the oncoming lane was open to through traffic, and mandated that parade participants follow Vermont highway safety laws.
Those conditions were violated on Saturday as onlookers shrouded in darkness wandered into the open travel lane, vehicles took part that were not street legal, open fires burned on flatbeds, and people unlawfully rode in open truck beds and trailers.
Smith called it “an unsafe situation.”
Parade founder Jeremiah Little, the owner of Ace’s Towing, admitted the event’s growth necessitated changes.
Moving forward Light Up The Night will apply for a more stringent “closed road” parade permit to shut down traffic in both directions, the same as the annual Stars & Stripes Parade and Lyndon Institute ‘The Game’ football pep rally.
As a result, Little will establish an event committee to better plan Light Up The Night and fundraise for a state permit, event insurance, certified road flaggers, and other associated costs.
“I agree with a lot of the concerns about safety,” Little said, adding later, “my goal is to do whatever it takes to make this happen.”
Some in attendance took issue with Lyndonville Police for how they cleared people from the oncoming lane on a section of Depot Street during the parade.
There were accusations that LPD drove along the parade route in close proximity to onlookers and put them in danger.
Chief Jack Harris, who was home when the parade began and was called in to assist with crowd control, acknowledged the complaints were valid.
“When I made that call, I wasn’t on scene yet. I was on my way there and didn’t know the crowd that was on Depot Street or I would have sent them another way,” Harris said.
However, Harris took issue with a Facebook post authored by Little.
In the post, Little claimed “I was flipped out on and told by [Harris] he is going [Monday] to the Trustees meeting. … I was told this Parade will be no more.”
He repeated the point on Monday, saying that Harris had spoken rudely to him and “I don’t feel like I deserved that.”
In response, Harris said, “I didn’t deserve you posting that on [Facebook] and having me receiving threats at home either. Because you posted something I absolutely did not say.”
In spite of that flashpoint, the overall discussion at the Village Trustees meeting was respectful.
Resident Michael LaBounty urged those with hard feelings to bury the hatchet and work together.
“The important thing to remember is we’re all together. Just take a deep breath. When you’re in the heat of the moment and [expletive] hits the fan, you’ve got a split second to make a decision. Sometimes that ripples for days and you have to go on an apology tour because you got a little too worked up. It is what it is,” LaBounty said. “Instead of throwing mud at each other, let’s say: We’re all on the same page and next year it’s going to be better.”
Smith agreed, saying that the Facebook gossip over the weekend was counterproductive.
“I hope we can take all of this negative energy that has been produced in the last 48 hours, and everybody here can recognize that Jeremiah could use some help,” Smith said, urging those in the audience to volunteer. “I hope that we can change the direction of the energy and make it something where you can help him get it organized and help him fundraise.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.