No Plans To Re-Open St. J Surge Site Despite Massive COVID Outbreak In Newport

The massive, fast-spreading COVID-19 outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport will not result in the re-opening of the surge site at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury.
That’s according to Vermont Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker who said Thursday that there are no plans to transfer infected Northern State inmates to another facility for quarantine and treatment.
“Not at this time,” said Commissioner Baker. “It’s a fairly large facility and we believe we can handle it on the ground there without having to move people.”
NECC in St. Johnsbury was transformed into a COVID-19 surge site for 30 plus inmates who were infected at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans last year.
The Northern State outbreak has now infected 129 inmates and ten staff members and the Department of Corrections (DOC) still has no idea how the virus got into the facility and spread so quickly despite extensive contact tracing.
“We still do not fully comprehend or understand how the virus got inside the facility,” said Baker. “In particular, how it got from one building to another…we are struggling to figure out, through contact tracing, exactly what happened.”
There are currently 343 inmates lodged at Northern State and none of the infected had been reported as symptomatic as of Wednesday night.
Commissioner Baker also laid out the timeline of the outbreak which began when a staff member - who had last been at the facility on Feb. 16 - tested positive for the virus.
That prompted “rapid response testing” at the facility on Feb. 23. The results were received two days later and showed 21 inmates and one staff member had tested positive for the virus.
A contact tracing team was activated and the entire facility was re-tested again on March 1. The results showed that 129 inmates and 10 staff members were positive for the virus.
The facility was re-tested again on Thursday and corrections officials say they hope to have the results soon.
Commissioner Baker said inmate vaccinations have recently started at other facilities in the DOC system and that he expects corrections staff vaccinations to begin soon - possibly this weekend.
Baker also pledged “every resource and asset” available to stop the outbreak at Northern State.
“It’s requiring all hands on deck inside the Vermont Department of Corrections,” said Baker. “It’s very concerning to me as commissioner. It’s very concerning to our staff and I know it’s very concerning to family members who have loved ones who are incarcerated at the northern facility.”
Commissioner Baker also praised the dedication and performance of DOC employees assigned to Northern State.
“They have been working tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Baker. “They come to work every day. Expose themselves to danger. Provide care and protection and safety for the folks that are in custody there.”
