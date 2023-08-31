No Prison Time For Woman In $350K Embezzlement Case
Coos County Courthouse, Lancaster, N.H.

A Clarksville woman who in August announced her intent to plead guilty to stealing nearly $350,000 during the course of five years from two Colebrook car dealerships she had worked at will serve no time in state prison, but will be required to serve a year in jail, publicly apologize, and pay back the money she stole.

In 2022, Tina Fournier, 48, was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three Class A felony counts of credit card fraud, each count of which carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.

