No Prison Time For Woman In $350K Embezzlement Case

A Clarksville woman who in August announced her intent to plead guilty to stealing nearly $350,000 during the course of five years from two Colebrook car dealerships she had worked at will serve no time in state prison, but will be required to serve a year in jail, publicly apologize, and pay back the money she stole.
In 2022, Tina Fournier, 48, was indicted by a Coos Superior Court grand jury on two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three Class A felony counts of credit card fraud, each count of which carries a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
According to a fully negotiated plea filed Monday with the court, the defense and prosecution settled on a 12-month stand-committed sentence in the Coos County House of Corrections, three years of probation upon release, payment of restitution, and the public apology to Marc Bigney, of Brooks Chevrolet; Don Noyes, of Noyes Chevrolet; Dan Dagesse; and the Brooks Chevrolet and Noyes Chevrolet communities.
In addition, Fournier was given a state prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years for credit card fraud, all of which was suspended on condition of 10 years of good behavior.
The restitution terms require Fournier to pay $53,000 and $9,734 to Bigney and amounts of $231,652 and $18,684 to Noyes and Noyes Chevrolet.
A plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.
From January 2017 to December 2021, prosecutors said Fournier used company credit cards to make unauthorized purchases of merchandise or services from Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Marketplace, local liquor stores, Foxwoods Casino, the Colebrook Country Club, hotels for accommodations, Verizon wireless services and other places, and also made numerous unauthorized checks and electronic fund transfers from company checking accounts.
In a new civil matter filed at Coos Superior Court on Aug. 22, Tina Fournier and Brandon Fournier were named as defendants in a contract collection lawsuit filed by Service Federal Credit Union, which is the largest credit union in New Hampshire.
