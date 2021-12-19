ST. JOHNSBURY — After serving patients at his North Country Chiropractic clinic for more than 40 years, Dr. Tom Turek is retiring.
“It is with mixed emotion that I am writing this letter to advise you that I will be retiring at the end of this year,” Dr. Turek wrote to patients. “The decision was not quick in coming nor easy to make, but while I still have good health, I feel it is time to move to the next chapter in my life.”
In an interview at the practice on Summer Street he’s headed for more than 40 years, Turek, who sold the practice a few years ago to Dr. Travis Howard, became teary-eyed sharing the story of how he and his wife, Dotti, chose St. Johnsbury to set up shop and raise their two daughters.
Driving Around Vermont
How, exactly, a young man studying at Rutgers University in his native New Jersey would end up a chiropractor has everything to do with his close friend, the recently retired Capt. Dave Connery, a lifelong friend who spent his career as a pilot.
When Turek first went off to college, the youngest of four and with a strong sense of duty to his widowed mother after his dad died when he was 19, he first thought about studying forestry, inspired by his love of the great outdoors. But there were no jobs and he knew early on that was probably not a realistic career choice for him.
During his second semester, he took a course on the biology of vertebrate animals, and he loved it. A friend who was seeing a chiropractor suggested that as a possible profession, and the student ended up shadowing his friend’s doctor.
“That was it!” Turek said.
In those days, chiropractors were a sort of an underdog in the medical profession. That, too, appealed to Turek.
After Rutgers, Turek went on to the New York Chiropractic College, on Long Island at that time, and he traveled home to see his mother on the weekends.
Driving through Manhattan to go home, Turek was sure of one thing: he didn’t want to stay in New York, or any city, for that matter.
Another friend suggested Vermont, a place Turek had visited and really liked. He decided to check out the Green Mountain State on a road trip, paying visits to chiropractors across the state.
Just about everyone told him it was a great place to practice, and that the next town over or up would be a great place for him — in other words, not near their practices.
When he got to St. Johnsbury, Dr. Michael Billig, a chiropractor in town who was also the then president of the board of examiners for the profession in Vermont, met with Turek. He not only gave him advice, he became Turk’s mentor and welcomed the competition. Dr. Billig told Dr. Turek that people should have a choice.
After Turek took his board exam to practice in Vermont, Dr. Billig called him and suggested that he and his wife should get looking at real estate up in St. Johnsbury soon.
“He was a character,” shared Turek, who was honored to deliver Dr. Billig’s eulogy upon his passing. “We were dear friends…”
A Career He Loved, Absolutely No Regrets
The years have flown by, said Turek, recalling his start in St. Johnsbury, on March 15th, 1980.
He’s ready to retire but not before confronting the difficulty of goodbyes to longtime patients.
“It’s been horrible,” Turek said, through tears. “I knew it was going to be hard, but I didn’t know it was going to be this hard.”
“There have been some tears and a lot of hugs, and some really nice chocolate,” he shared.
When Turek was young, not through school yet, he told a neighbor back in New Jersey his plans and the man was a bit cynical when he told him he really just wanted to help people, saying something to the effect of “Oh yeah, they all say that.”
But Dr. Turek meant it.
“I just count my blessings I’ve had a job where I’ve been able to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “You can’t fix everyone, but I’ve had people tell me it’s changed their lives … they have been able to do things they didn’t think they’d ever do again.”
One patient could hardly walk, and after his care, she told him recently she had been out cross-country skiing, able to return to something she’s passionate about. “You can’t beat that,” he said.
He said he’s been privileged beyond words to care for the patients he’s met all these years — and does not regret his choice to become a chiropractor or to set up shop and spend his life here in St. Johnsbury. They’re not going anywhere, either, though he’s promised Dotti maybe a bit of time in a sunnier place for part of the winter soon.
Early in his career, Turek said a family brought their 10-year-old daughter in, who was suffering with neck pain after being jolted while her dad was driving. She’d seen a doctor, and her family was told she probably would get better eventually. But she was hurting and it wasn’t getting better.
The mom sought out a chiropractor, desperate to help her child.
“Everybody had said, ‘We don’t know what’s wrong,’” said Dr. Turek.
After three visits, her stiff neck was gone.
Still novice at his work, Dr. Turek thought to himself, “This is so cool! This is a person that was not getting better and with the intervention I’ve provided, she got better!”
That was in 1981, about a year into his practice, and today, in 2021, he is full of the memories of so many patients he’s honored to have been trusted to care for, and grateful for the journey his life has been on.
He said he wanted to retire now while his health is still good, and to have time to travel and do things in this chapter of his life that his dad never got the chance to, passing in his mid-50s.
“It’s a pretty physically demanding job,” he said. “It’s been a great career. I have given it 110 percent every day. I have no regrets whatsoever. I wouldn’t do anything any differently.”
Longtime Staff, Patients, Share Thoughts
A longtime assistant and staff member of Dr. Turek’s, Lucy Greenwood, said she’s spent 27 years of her career working with him, and feels so privileged to have had that opportunity.
She was his assistant for the bulk of her career, and today is the billing specialist and more for the chiropractic office.
“Dr. Turek and I have known each other for a very long time,” she shared.
Greenwood said she’s learned so much from Turek through those years, and said he’s an even better teacher than chiropractor, “… and he’s a really great chiropractor! She said Dr. Turek has been preparing for his retirement for some time and had been working part-time for several years, but next Wednesday, Dec. 22, when the office closes for the holiday break, he will be officially retired.
Seeing some of Dr. Turek’s longtime patients — who are friends, without a doubt — saying goodbye to him has been difficult for everyone, shared Greenwood. One man left this week in tears, sharing, “He’s been my doctor for 37 years.”
“It is a big deal,” to have your longtime, trusted doctor retiring, said Greenwood, saying Dr. Turek has been a trusted medical professional in the region for decades, and has touched generations in the area for the better. She said the trust he has with people goes beyond his specialty and people seek referrals from him, which he’s happy to make when someone needs more than chiropractic care.
She said, “If he can’t treat something, he is completely honest.”
Dotti Turek worked alongside her husband in the practice until three years ago when she retired. She shared this for the story about her husband’s retirement in the coming days, “I can still remember rolling into St. Johnsbury in February of 1980, with a loaded U-Haul trailer. We were fresh out of school, had no money and knew no one, but we were full of excitement and enthusiasm.”
“I look back now at what North Country Chiropractic has become and all of the patients that have been helped over the years, and am glad that we were too young and naive to realize how challenging of a project we had undertaken,” she said. “Although Tom’s retirement is bittersweet in some ways, we are both very excited for this next chapter. He has never had more than two weeks off, and our calendar has always been structured around the office.”
She said, “A leisurely cross country trip, visiting the national parks is at the top of our couple list, and Tom has a two-week Grand Canyon rafting trip scheduled for August that will be a dream come true for him. It will be delightful to be footloose and fancy free, or as one of our patients said to me, ‘I do whatever I want, whenever I want!’”
Another longtime patient Jo Braman, said on Sunday, “Years ago when chiropractors were not looked on very favorably by doctors, they had a hearing over at the State House. Tom was on Railroad Street at that time. He had a slip on the counter that said they were looking for volunteers to go over for the hearing and I signed up and I wound up going over with Dotti and some of his staff.”
“He was a coach for lacrosse, he’s done a lot for kids in town,” said Braman. “I told anybody that I was talking to about him that I thought he was a very honest man, he would treat you for a problem and if he got to a certain point where he thought he wasn’t helping you he would tell you and he would refer you.”
Braman said when she was working at McDonald’s in town, she fell one morning and hurt her back. “At the time, the store manager asked if I was alright and I said yes, because I was rather embarrassed about it and a couple of hours later my back was killing me.”
She said she could not get off work to get to an appointment early in the day and she called him and he said he would wait until she got off work, and he did.
“It was great just watching them together and seeing them work together,” said Braman. “They have a really great relationship.”
Annika McCann, a longtime patient of Dr. Turek’s, shared, “Tom has been my doctor for 24 years, and has been the most skilled, caring and attentive provider I’ve ever had. He is always friendly and engaged, and seems delighted to see me every time I come in. Even when I’m grumpy, discouraged, or in pain, Tom always makes me feel better, both physically and emotionally. He is an absolute gem and I will miss him very much.”
Millie Nault-Gero, another longtime patient, said, “When I began my relationship as a patient with Tom almost 34 years ago, I would never have guessed this extremely skillful, compassionate and humble man would also become a valued friend. I can only say that anyone who has ever known Tom is a much richer and better person for it!”
And Barb Ziter, also a patient for more than three decades, said, “I have known Tom for over 30 years both personally and professionally. His kindness and passion for his profession always showed. He assisted me so much over the years and has given me tools which I continue to use daily. He will be truly missed! I wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.