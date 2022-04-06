No Suspect Yet In Hit-and-Run Fatality As Academy Prepares To Celebrate A Life Cut Short

Police in Hartford, Conn., have not located the person who drove into three college students last week, killing a beloved St. Johnsbury resident and 2020 Academy graduate.
Jillian Hegarty, 20, was killed Thursday night while walking with two friends from Trinity College when an SUV struck them as they were crossing a street. The driver immediately fled the scene. All three were transported to area hospitals. Hegarty succumbed to her injuries. Another of the students suffered serious injuries, and the third was treated for minor injuries.
Video surveillance recorded the crash, and police were able to locate the vehicle, but not its driver.
The search continues. Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email Wednesday afternoon that there is no update to the investigation.
Hegarty’s death is a significant loss to her college community in Hartford and for the St. Johnsbury community. Trinity College held a vigil in the campus chapel last Friday, and the Academy is hosting a celebration of life ceremony in Fuller Hall this Friday.
Joanne Berger-Sweeney, Trinity’s president, wrote, “Jillian Hegarty was special … And to lose her — a student, a classmate, a daughter, a teammate, a friend — at such a young age and in such a tragic fashion is heartbreaking. There is no other way to describe it.”
At the Academy and throughout the community, Hegarty made her mark. Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell noted in a statement that she was a “perfect role model.”
Hegarty was a member of SJA’s student government, a student orientation leader, a community service volunteer, an athlete, a camp counselor and a dancer. The celebration beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday will include a video of her performing in a dance recital.
Many people are expected to attend, and Academy Executive Assistant Elizabeth Legendre said, if necessary, overflow space will be available in South Church to view the service.
Officiating the celebration of life will be Tom Lovett, who served as Academy Headmaster in the years when Hegarty attended there.
Her obituary invites people wishing to contribute in her honor to direct those gifts to St. Johnsbury Academy, 1000 Main St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
How those funds are applied will be decided at a later date after consulting with Hegarty’s family, Legendre said.
Hegarty’s parents are Academy employees, Buffie and Sean Hegarty.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.