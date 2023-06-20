LYNDON — It was not a gun.
Kathleen Iselin told The Vermont Daily Chronicle this week that she tried to hand a bible to LGBTQ+ poet Toussaint St. Negritude and not (as he feared) draw a pistol on him outside Cobleigh Public Library.
“I was carrying a Bible, and I wanted to give it to him. I’ve known Touissant for 10 years,” Iselin told VDC. “He said, ‘No, thank you.’ [Then he] walked back into the library.”
The “bullet or bible” question stems from a June 10 incident.
Five members of the Bethel Anabaptist Tabernacle (including Iselin) stood outside the library to protest an LGBTQ+ event hosted by St. Negritude, a poetry reading and discussion called All Our Queer Voices.
The event was stopped midway through because, St. Negritude and library staff claim, the protesters called out St. Negritude by name and “appeared to be threatening.”
Not so, said Iselin.
She told Vermont Daily Chronicle that the protesters stood in silence, holding religious-themed signs such as “Prepare To Meet Thy God” and “Righteousness Exalteth A Nation.”
What happened next is unclear.
Iselin claims she saw St. Negritude being ushered out the library’s back door, walked “rapidly” towards him, called his name, and attempted to hand him a copy of the King James Bible, she told VDC.
St. Negritude, meanwhile, said Iselin advanced on him, reached in a bag for an unknown object, and shouted “Can I give you something? Can I give you something?” which he said “freaked me out.”
Moments later, they crossed paths again at the H.O.P.E. Thrift Store.
St. Negritude claimed it was evidence of harassment, Iselin called it a coincidence.
Security camera footage shows them meet at the shop entrance. Iselin claimed she once again offered St. Negritude a bible. He can be heard saying “no” and then “just stay far away from me, stay far away from me.” He calmly walks to his car holding a lamp and she enters the store and looks at shoes.
Following the events of June 10, St. Negritude said he felt threatened and called for direct, aggressive action.
“This is not something that I’m experiencing in Mississippi or Alabama or Texas. It’s something I’m experiencing here in Vermont,” he said. “To anyone that thinks of Vermont as a progressive place, I would hope this would be extremely alarming. Not just for this one incident, but for the potential threat of this being a movement, just like Take Back Vermont was a movement.”
Iselin told Vermont Daily Chronicle, her intent was not to threaten or harm.
Several years ago, she claimed, she intervened when a state trooper pulled over St. Negritude, who is black, out of concern he had been racially profiled. When she approached, she said, the trooper took cover and demanded to see her hands.
“I kind of risked my life,” she told VDC.
Iselin referred to The Caledonian-Record story on the matter, which contained St. Negritude’s account, as “a tabloid article that had nothing to do with the truth.”
She told Vermont Daily Chronicle, “I think people crafted this article with [St. Negritude] and for him. I think there may be some kind of organized group that is funding and pushing every brand of homosexuality as part of an assault on the traditional family. It’s come on like a tsunami in this nation. It’s the takedown of the nation, but it’s also God’s judgement.”
Since that article was published on June 15, neither Iselin not Bethel Anabaptist Tabernacle leadership have responded to repeated requests for comment.
The conservative, Lyndon-based BAT church has routinely staged demonstrations in town and throughout the region against abortion, homosexuality, and government mandates.
They have drawn complaints but have not engaged in physical violence or criminal activity, according to Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris.
In a joint statement last week, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint condemned the protesters for their actions.
Their statement read, in part, ‘Hate should have no place in Vermont. It’s disturbing to see homophobia and racism loud and present here in Vermont. Extremism and hate must be answered. We cannot allow it to take root in darkness or hope it will disappear if we ignore it. We affirm, loudly and with pride, our commitment to an equitable, welcoming, inclusive Vermont.”
In response, Iselin told Vermont Daily Chronicle, she did not feel hate towards homosexuals.
“I feel love and forgiveness for these people,” she told VDC. “They are so lost.”
