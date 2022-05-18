Born in 2020 as a way to honor the essential heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, a community mural project has taken on a life of its own and has big plans for 2022.
“We have a bunch of projects in the pipeline for this spring and summer,” said Jessica Bahrakis, owner of the Bethlehem-based Everyday ArTifacts, who spearheaded the NoCo Mural Project.
Three projects for this summer include a sunflower-themed “living mural” at 23 Ammonoosuc St. in Littleton’s river district, smaller freestanding murals in several towns to celebrate resiliency, and a repainting of the “Welcome to Littleton Main Street of the Mountains” mural on the retaining wall in front of Littleton’s Schilling Beer Co.
“Our biggest project beginning this year is a multi-stage project that is going to happen at the 23 Ammonoosuc building, a collaborative effort with Jessie Griffiths, who owns the building,” said Bahrakis.
The building houses White Mountain Science Inc. and the Littleton Studio School.
“We are in the process of creating a living mural on the side of the building,” she said.
Sunflowers will be planted in planter boxes and during the summer they will grow up the side of the wall that faces Harmony Park.
Several artists are submitting sketches for that part of the project that entails painting large sunflowers on that side of the building.
That first phase will be followed by phases two and three that include, for the live plants, building a watering structure attached to the building’s side.
“It will collect rainwater and the rainwater will filter through a pipe system and … this will scale up the side of the wall,” said Bahrakis “There will be all kinds of different plants that are seasonally appropriate, and some will bloom in the springtime, some in the summer, and some in the fall.”
The plants will create a mural in themselves, she said.
The watering structure will carry an educational, recycling, and sustainability component with information about the life cycles of the plants, how much rainwater feeds them, and how much rainwater is collected and reused, said Bahrakis.
“And then in the winter months, when the plants are not growing, we’ll have the sunflower mural in the background on the building itself to fill in the gap of there not being any actual living plants,” she said.
Emily Herzig, of EH Floral Studio, is helping with the design.
Also involved is Stacey Doll, who specializes in permaculture education.
Both serve on the nonprofit NoCo Mural Project’s board of directors.
“We’d like to include the WMSI students in this planning process and design of the watering structure and have it be a community project, and certainly with the educational aspect,” said Bahrakis.
Doll offered her perspective on the sunflower “living mural” concept.
For the living mural, referencing the fact that Littleton has significant stormwater issues along the river as water flows from the highest points of town to the lowest is important, said Doll.
“So things like the rain gardens at 23 Ammonoosuc and harvesting excess water for plant life is one way we can use ecological design to work towards solutions,” said Doll. “Also, it might be nice to talk about the representation of the sunflower as a symbol of peace and community (as we are seeing in Ukraine), so having this mural in our community reminds us of the importance of peace and community in our own town.“
The catalyst for the living mural came from conversations Bahrakis had last year with Griffiths, who also owns Meadowstone Farm in Bethlehem, and with Lori Silva, of the Littleton Studio School, about a possible collaboration between local mural projects and studio school members, as well as an experience abroad by Herzig.
“Emily had just traveled to Denmark for a flower show last fall and she said she had seen a bunch of living murals while she was in Denmark and she brought back this idea of something we could do,” said Bahrakis.
By the end of May, after reviewing submissions by local artists, the NoCo Mural Project is set to pick a sketch for the painted mural and is planning by the end of June to have the big mural complete and painted on the wall.
Flower boxes that are being built and donated by Dave Alberini, Herzig’s husband, will be planted with sunflowers during the last weekend of May or the first weekend in June.
It will take about 40 to 50 days for the sunflowers to germinate.
“It’s a community-sponsored event with active participants who can come down and help us plant,” said Bahrakis. “It will be something the entire community can enjoy.”
With the project including an educational component, NoCo Mural is also looking to apply for community grants from either the New Hampshire Coalition for the Arts or the Tillotson Fund.
For the second project, freestanding murals (called the 2022 Public Art Exhibition) are planned for installation in towns that include Littleton, Bethlehem, and Franconia.
They will likely go up around mid-June and be taken down around the end of October.
“The theme this year is vitality through art and it’s basically showing, through the murals, strength and resiliency through artistic expression,” said Bahrakis. “My idea for that was coming out of post-pandemic. All of us just want to put it behind us.”
After conversations, Bahrakis said she learned that many people are still struggling to find the routine they had before so much shifted in the last two years around the ways things are done on a daily basis, specifically around work, but also around mental health and the resiliency of bouncing back and finding one’s footing again.
“Many things have shifted in a lot of people’s lives,” she said. “Maybe a job they worked during COVID doesn’t fit them so well now. I feel people have been making a lot of changes in their lives, some small and some significant. I think we’ve all come to realize we do have strength and we do have resiliency. I want the artists to share their version of how they pulled through to the other side, to show this growth cycle or blossoming. I feel it’s important to say each person is being reborn post-pandemic and we made a lot of changes and choices we maybe would have not have made two years ago. I think the changes that most people have made post-pandemic suit their needs than ever before. I wanted to show that artistically.”
The third project, after receiving permission for a new paint job last year from the Littleton Select Board, is a redoing of the Welcome to Littleton mural, which is expected to be finished near the end of summer.
Bahrakis has reached out to muralist and artist James Chase, who she said is the perfect artist to redesign the wall.
The goal is to maintain the North Country feel to the mural.
Because a revamping of the welcome mural will require a lot of time and paint, funding is being sought through either the Tillotson Fund or the New Hampshire Endowment for the Arts, both of which Bahrakis said help public art stay alive in communities.
She’s looking forward to beginning the projects.
“We’re throwing everything together and flying by the seat of our pants, which is great,” said Bahrakis. “We all work best that way. We’re excited to see everything come together.”
A future project at some point might include designing a mural for the Littleton Area Historical Society, a design that she said will incorporate the community’s history and prominent citizens.
Locations for the historical mural are being studied.
