BARTON — The Select Board addressed a noise complaint at its Aug. 3 meeting.

According to minutes from the meeting, Board Chair Lenny Zenonos stated that the select board had received multiple letters of complaint from the neighbors of Travis and Catherine Eurbin relating to a sound cannon they are using to scare birds away from their blueberries. In discussing the matter with the board, Stephen King, a neighbor, had measured the sound level at the property line at 120db with an app on his phone, which is supposed to be accurate within 2db.

