BARTON — The Select Board addressed a noise complaint at its Aug. 3 meeting.
According to minutes from the meeting, Board Chair Lenny Zenonos stated that the select board had received multiple letters of complaint from the neighbors of Travis and Catherine Eurbin relating to a sound cannon they are using to scare birds away from their blueberries. In discussing the matter with the board, Stephen King, a neighbor, had measured the sound level at the property line at 120db with an app on his phone, which is supposed to be accurate within 2db.
On July 28, when Travis Eurbin first set up the cannon, it was firing every 45 seconds; recommended settings, according to minutes from the meeting, are roughly every 40 minutes. The cannon was aimed at King’s property, but after another neighbor complained, it was said to be redirected at that neighbor’s house.
King attempted to resolve this with Catherine Eurbin on July 28 when it first happened; Travis Eurbin wasn’t home at the time. Catherine Eurbin agreed to turn it off during an important call King needed to attend for work. Travis Eurbin then called King, telling him to stay off of his property and informing him that the sound cannon would be going off every day from dawn to dusk. King then began pursuing help from the state police, and eventually the town.
Zenonos stated the town has no current ordinance which could help with this matter, and that he would reach out to Travis Eurbin and attempt to come to a resolution. The select board will then address the matter at a future meeting.
King then stated that a neighbor with a heart issue had been unable to control her arrhythmia due to the constant noise and had ended up at the hospital because of it. Zenonos asked him to have this neighbor reach out to the town directly to document this experience, as it may indicate it is time to pursue an emergency health order. Zenonos asked King to also document who he has spoken with from the state, police, etc. when regarding this matter and send that along.
Winter Sand Bid Awarded: In other business, the board considered two winter sand bids, awarding the bid to Couture’s. Labrecque Sand and Gravel had bid $5.25/yard, and Couture’s bid $6/yard. The road foreman had previously indicated sand at Couture’s is a higher-quality sand and trucking costs in getting sand from Labrecque’s would add approximately $10,000 in labor and fuel costs to the total purchase price.
