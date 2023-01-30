BARNET — The select board fielded a noise complaint at its most recent meeting.
Eric Skovsted from Joe’s Brook Road appeared before the board to share noise concerns he says have been targeted at his family for a long time - allegedly coming from one neighbor. He called the situation “noise harassment” and said “it’s been an issue for ten years.”
According to the complaint, Daniel “Rusty” Ehlers, who lives at 176 Brook Hill Road in Barnet - directly across from the Skovsted farm - aims loud music speakers at their farm and home. “Most of the time, we try to ignore it,” said Skovsted.
Ehlers keeps the speakers inside a small barn/garage adjacent to his home, said Skovsted, which has a closeup view of an ice hockey the Skovsteds installed some time back, and for which they have a permit.
The rink is an issue that Ehlers has expressed concerns about causing noise inside his home and at his property.
Skovsted said he and his wife are concerned about their daughters as they get older and their physical safety. He said the state police are aware of the situation including videos and photos, “ … and they are investigating.”
He said his family have retained an attorney and are considering filing a civil action against Ehlers.
He said he is unsure if a noise ordinance would relieve the problem, but adopting a noise ordinance is within the purview of the board, saying if there were one, troopers would be able to respond immediately to investigate when a complaint is called in, but he said they are now limited in their options without a town noise ordinance.
Too, a noise ordinance violation would lead to fines which could serve as a deterrent in the pattern of alleged noise abuse, said Skovsted.
Ehlers is a town employee, employed as a Recycling Center attendant, according to Town Clerk Benjamin Heisholt, and Skovsted urged the board to speak to him.
Ehlers was not in attendance at the Select Board meeting on Monday evening.
Board Co-chair Dylan Ford said past in conversations, town officials told Ehlers “We do not want you to get called to the police station.”
Ehlers has not submitted any comments in writing related to the extensive file about the noise concerns, according to Town Clerk Benjamin Heisholt, where testimony from the Skovsteds and others in the neighborhood, including a petition calling for help, are part of the public record in a file about the noise allegations.
Contents Of Public File On Noise Complaints
That file was sought and shared with the newspaper in recent days.
Ehlers did attend a Barnet Select Board meeting in person last January, a little more than a year ago, and although the recording of the meeting is no longer available because a year has lapsed, said Heisholt, the minutes from that meeting reflect his attendance where he did speak briefly to the noise complaints coming from his neighbors.
According to minutes from that meeting:
• The Board indicated that the appearance of this matter on the Board’s agenda was to allow a venue for neighborly discourse and problem-solving only: the Board does not have jurisdiction to take any action;
• The Board indicated that it did not intend to adopt a noise ordinance;
• The Board encouraged Mr. Ehlers to cease creating excessive noise;
At an earlier meeting last year, the Skovsteds and Brook Hill Road residents Julia and James Dillon appeared before the board to present and discuss complaints regarding noise disturbance originating from 176 Brook Hill Road. Ms. and Mr. Skovsted submitted a letter which indicates its intention in the form of three goals: 1) “To formally share the extent of the…noise problem with the Town… 2) To present a petition of neighbors who agree that this is a problem and want a solution; 3) To ask for the Town’s help in solving the problem.”
The letter said the Skovsteds “experienced excessive noise, continuous noise pollution and targeted noise harassment originating from 176 Brook Hill Road since moving to Joe’s Brook Road in 2007.” According to meeting minutes, “Ms. and Mr. Skovsted presented a petition signed by 18 neighbors on Joe’s Brook Road and Brook Hill Road requesting that the Board take action against excessive noise at 176 Joe’s Brook Road. Ms. and Mr. Skovsted also presented a log of noise events at 176 Brook Hill Road during the period of November 21, 2021 to December 27, 2021,” and goes on, “The Board also read a letter from Barnet resident and building contractor William Graves, in which Mr. Graves describes the observation and experience of noise disturbance by Mr. Graves and his employees when his business was working at Ms. and Mr. Skovsted’s farm in 2021.”
Ehlers’ Perspective
On Saturday at the town recycling center where he works, Ehlers answered questions about the complaints.
Ehlers said the noise contentions are not as longstanding as claimed by the Skovsteds. He said his music is an effort to muffle out noise from the family’s rink near his home. He said he does not mind children playing on the rink, but adults often use it and can number 14 to 16 people at once in the evening, “It’s all the time.”
At first, he invited the reporter to come back at night to his house to listen to the hockey sounds from his perspective, but then noted “It’s not cold enough” for the ice Saturday night.
He said the rink is between 600 and 700 feet in front of his house and he can hear the whacking of the hockey puck over and over again when he’s trying to watch television inside his own home.
“They’re out there hitting it all the time,” said Ehlers of the sounds from the pucks. He said the sounds are sometimes akin to gunshots and “my dogs are freaking out all this time.”
He asked several times, “Would you want that in front of your house?” referring to the rink. “I prefer to turn my music on so my dogs don’t hear it.”
Ehlers also referenced a water pump turning on the Skovsted’s farm as early as 6:30 a.m.
“I like to listen to music,” Ehlers said. “I’m allowed to.”
Items Entered Into Public Record
At the latest board meeting, Skovsted played a two recordings for the board, including one from the night of Jan. 9th this month.
He offered to submit a flash drive of video evidence.
Selectman Mark Jefferson asked if it was restricted to the Skovsted’s ice rink operating or year-round.
Skovsted responded, “It’s all year long.”
The noise shared by Skovsted was piercing and very loud. He told the board, “It happens all the time.”
Statements from other neighbors were shared with the board, as well.
Neighbors complained about noise waking children and continuing for more than two hours at a stretch.
Neighbors expressed feeling anxious and frustrated and that neighbors are concerned the noise concerns will only continue to grow given the history of the situation.
Skovsted also provided statements from CSA members who pick up their agricultural shares at the farm the couple operate. One patron said the noise was “jarring” to the point that stopping at the farm stand was unpleasant.
A longtime employee of Joe’s Brook Farm and town resident testified in writing that she was often working in the fields alone or with crew members for ten years and said that Ehlers would often turn up the music so loud that workers “could not even hear each other when we were working side by side.”
A worker said some staff felt “stalked.”
Ordinance Request
Skovsted said his family had been operating the ice rink for three seasons and has a permit for it but the ongoing noise problem long predates the rink.
“This is a decade-long problem,” said Skovsted. He said it is getting worse. “Please consider a noise ordinance.”
“We do feel for your problem,” board member Jefferson said. “It is terrible. We just hesitate on doing a noise ordinance, you can’t perceive all the other things that it might affect. I think it’s going to be difficult to write something that would not infringe on everybody’s rights.”
Skovsted said towns across the state have noise ordinances to which the board can look for templates.
Board Co-chair Ben Gates said of a noise ordinance, “I don’t think it’s going to solve the problem.”
“It’s a huge undertaking on the town’s part to be able to enforce an ordinance,” said Gates.
Ford said, “It’s not necessarily us having to go out and enforce every complaint … it wouldn’t be like a 1-night wedding, this is ten years.”
“Every time we call the state police they decline to come out because there is not a noise ordinance in Barnet,” said Skovsted. After 10 p.m. the state police can respond under the state statute for noise.
Skovsted said, “It takes a long time to prove harassment,” pointing to the testimony he has collected and shared parts of on Monday evening.
“It’s such a clear noise violation,” said Ford. “It’s affecting their business.”
Ford said, “Probably the majority of towns in the state have a noise ordinance that works for them. It’s not to prevent weddings … no one wants to prevent parties.”
“If this was my neighbor I would use everybody that I could to help me because Rusty is not going to do anything, he’s not, it’s getting worse,” said Ford. “It’s directed at his house, it’s not a celebration, it’s not an event.”
A civil case is being pursued against Ehlers. Skovsted said, “We’re doing everything we can.”
Ford pointed out the town pays the county sheriff’s department “plenty of money” and suggested they be contacted.
She said, “He has pulled into their driveway in the middle of the night and honked … they have kids. It’s affecting the entire neighborhood, it’s not just Eric.”
“Sorry that this is happening, Eric,” said Ford.
“We’re working on it,” said Skovsted. “It’s important to tell the story and to keep telling it.”
Ford offered to investigate noise ordinances around the state.
“This is like 300 days out of the year,” Ford said of the noise inflicted on people.
Ford said, “It is the select board’s job to consider whether or not a noise ordinance is helpful. That is literally what select boards do … if it was completely ineffectual nobody would have one, so it must work in some places,” she said.
She said the decibel level recorded by neighbors “is ridiculous.”
“I just hate to see a neighborhood full of people that all agree on the same thing, and Rusty is standing alone saying the skating is annoying,” said Ford. “I just think this is a unique situation, for sure, but I’m sure other towns have been in this position.”
Jefferson and Gates questioned the need for and ability to enforce a noise ordinance.
“We have zero ways to help them if we don’t have anything in place to help them,” said Ford.
Ford said, “This one person doesn’t like anyone in his neighborhood, that’s basically what this is.”
“If you can’t have that radio turned off at night so your kids can sleep … I’d be in here. What would you do?” Ford asked.
Gates said, “I think it’s a personality conflict.”
“But that’s not a reason for someone to blast music at you,” said Ford.
Ford said, “I don’t know what else to do. It’s our town, and he’s ruining a section of it.”
“People are pissed, so I feel there is a certain responsibility we have to try and help,” said Ford.
Gates said he would also contact Caledonia County Sheriff James Hemond about the situation.
After the meeting, Skovsted said, “I will be going to the next Select Board meeting with any updates on the situation and to see if they have come to any conclusion about attempting to draft a noise ordinance.”
He said Ehlers also uses a microphone to yell obscenities towards the Skovsteds, which Ehlers denied on Saturday when asked.
“Anyone who listened to the two hours of white noise on January 9th would immediately recognize it as an attack, the weaponization of noise, not background or muffling,” said Skovsted of the audio clip he played just a small amount of last week for the board. “The select board has been unanimous in their opinion that it is harassment and there are dozens of instances documented in the file when he harassed us, year-round, when there was no noise of any kind coming from the farm.”
Skovsted said, “As for the ice rink, it’s been three seasons. It’s just not that loud or used that much, but it is an easy target for him. There are ice rinks in St. Johnsbury, backyard ice rinks all over Caledonia County, one in Danville village for years, and even other ice rinks in Barnet. No one complains about them.” The rink was written up in March of 2021 in the newspaper as a solution to giving a local girls’ hockey club running when the Fenton Chester Ice Arena had closed.
