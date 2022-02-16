Noise Ordinance, Municipal Solar Array To Go Before Franconia Voters

FRANCONIA, NH — Voters at the March 8 town meeting will be presented with several proposed new and revised ordinances — for solar, signs, noise/nuisance and poultry — and an article asking them to approve a municipal solar array to help offset electricity costs.
Residents will be asked to approve a proposed operating budget of $1.9 million, which is less than $100,000 above the 2021 budget of $1.8 million.
“The budget is very close to last year,” Franconia Town Administrator Kim Cowles said Wednesday. “We are proposing a cost of living increase for the employees. The cost of fuel is up. Everything in general is on the rise. I think, overall, our budget is looking pretty good. We are deferring most major purchases, so we don’t have anything big for individual warrant articles.”
Town officials propose to replace a police cruiser, as well as a skid steer for the transfer station, she said.
The highway department had a scheduled vehicle replacement, but that will be put off until next year because of current supply chain issues and difficulty getting some products.
Article 23 asks residents to authorize up to $60,000 that is currently in the town’s unassigned fund balance to purchase and install a solar array behind the town hall.
If approved, the ground-mount solar array can be placed behind town hall and support the town hall, library, and new welcome center.
According to the Franconia Energy Commission, total project benefits are estimated to be $113,000 during a period of 30 years and costs estimated at $83,000 during 30 years, for projected net savings to Franconia of $30,000.
Solar energy is clean and renewable, pays for itself, and the town will see a savings throughout the lifetime of the system that will equate to a long-term reduction in taxes for municipal electricity, commission members said in their report.
With an expected annual increase of 2 to 4 percent in New Hampshire electricity costs, they said the solar array will compound the town’s energy savings during its lifetime.
According to the commission, the system would pay for itself in 20 years and generate an additional $30,000 in savings during the rest of its lifetime. (The warranty is for 25 to 30 years and the modular technology system can be easily expanded and serviced, they said).
The solar project was first presented to the town at the Feb. 7 budget hearing.
“We decided to put it on [the warrant] and see what kind of feedback we’ll get from the voters,” said Cowles. “It’s not a ton of money and there’s some payback that comes with it. Everyone at the hearing seemed in favor of it.”
After several public hearings during the course of several months, a number of town ordinances are being proposed by selectmen.
To address concerns by some residents about unreasonable noise coming largely from rental properties and Airbnbs, Article 24 asks to see if the town wants selectmen to make changes to the existing breach of the peace ordinance, to include definitions of what constitutes a noise disturbance (from such sources as animals, motor vehicles, people, construction and demolition that either occur repeatedly or late at night or early in the morning), as well as fines for repeat violators (first offense is a warning, second offense a $100 fine, and a third or subsequent offense a $500 fine).
Should the revised noise/nuisance ordinance pass, Article 25 asks residents to amend the section on noise disturbance and set quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., Friday and Saturday.
Should the revision fail, the article states the current breach of the peace ordinance will be amended to read that no person shall make loud or unreasonable noises in a public place, or make loud or unreasonable noises in a private place that can be heard in a public place or other private places between those hours, with such noises disturbing “a person of average sensibilities within the Town of Franconia.”
Article 26 asks voters to adopt a poultry ordinance that allows residents to keep domestic chickens on their property for personal use or local sale on the lot the chickens are kept while “at the same time preserving the quality of life of the surrounding neighborhood by not allowing the chickens to be kept in a number or manner that could create a nuisance.”
The ordinance outlines the maximum number of chickens and roosters that can be kept on a property based on acreage.
Because they are amendments to the zoning ordinance, the solar ordinance and an amendment to the sign ordinance, both of which went to public hearings, will appear on the ballot, as required for any changes to a municipal zoning ordinance.
Article 10 asks residents to discontinue the Northern Pass legal defense capital reserve fund created in 2016 and transfer the total amount of $26,627 to the town’s general fund.
A related Article 11, contingent on Article 10 passing, asks voters to take the $26,627 in Northern Pass legal funds and add the money to the town’s legal capital reserve fund previously established, with no amount to be raised by taxation.
Article 16 asks voters to establish a fire department safety equipment expendable trust fund, as allowed under RSA 31:19-a, for the purpose of buying and replacing firefighting equipment and to authorize $67,789 to place in the fund.
The amount represents the money in the fire department safety equipment capital reserve fund that voters, in Article 15, will be asked to discontinue.
Article 18 asks residents to authorize $42,000 to purchase a police cruiser and to authorize the withdrawal of $42,000 from the police cruiser capital reserve fund to pay for it. A trade-in or sale of the town’s 2016 Dodge Charger could bring the cost down to $37,000.
The deadline to post the warrant is Monday.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration has approved the budget and all warrant articles, said Cowles.
The total 28-article warrant will go to the town meeting vote beginning at 7:15 p.m. March 8 at Lafayette Regional School.
Ballot voting for town officials and zoning amendments will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school.
After the vote, the town plans to move forward with finding a contractor to build the new welcome center for which voters had previously authorized $100,000.
The rest of the funding to complete the new center came from a $250,000 anonymous donation.
“Everything was approved and we put out it to bid in the fall with a pretty ambitious timeline,” said Cowles. “We got one bid back that was higher than we were willing to pay. So we are going to put it back out to bid this spring, hoping the supply chain is better and the help is better. Three of the guys called back and said they just didn’t have the manpower to do the job. We’re hoping that kind of climate will be better and we can get the job done this spring and summer.”
