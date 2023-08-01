Nomadic Photo Ark Seeks Participants To Share Stories

LYNDON — Everybody has a story to tell.
Adam Scher and Monica Frisell want to hear them.
The husband-and-wife team are the founders of the Nomadic Photo Ark, an ongoing project to document people from big cities and small towns across the country.
Scher (the audio recorder/editor) and Frisell (the photographer) will interview and take pictures of Lyndon residents during a month-long residency in August.
“We are lucky that this pair of sought-after artists are including Lyndon on their itinerary because they’ll allow us to recognize, through stunning photographs and engaging conversations, a diverse group of Lyndon residents,” said project director Martha Elmes.
Scher and Frisell want to meet with a cross-section of people from all walks of life.
According to their website, they “have a strong belief that everyone has a story to share and has the right to be heard and documented.”
The Ark, their mobile darkroom and studio, will be parked outside The White Market at the corner of Depot and Main Street.
To participate, contact Elmes at 802-229-8317 or nomadicphotoark@gmail.com or stop by the mobile darkroom from noon to 4 p.m. most days.
“Stop [by the Ark], say hello and get your photo taken, or perhaps set up a time to have them visit you in your space,” said Elmes. “Become a part of our living history.”
The residency is partly funded by a federal American Rescue Plan Act grant, the Vermont Community Foundation’s Spark fund, and other sources.
The final product will highlight the individual threads that make up the community fabric.
It will be the first historical document of the town in decades.
“We have a community to be proud of, and now, thanks to the Ark and its gorgeous website, nomadicphotoark.com, the rest of the world will know who we are,” said Elmes, the founder and director of The Satellite Gallery, a residency co-sponsor. “The 8 x 10 portraits will be made with a Kodak Master Field film camera at locations around town, and the recordings will add depth and context to this lasting multi-media archive.”
Plans are underway for an exhibition and celebration of all the work in late August, details to be determined.
The Nomadic Photo Ark has been crisscrossing America since its launch in 2021.
Frisell and Scher travel and work in their funky homemade van outfitted with a darkroom and recording equipment.
At each stop, they make black-and-white portraits and short audio narratives of citizens who, in some way, make these places memorable.
They have done residencies in nine communities across the country from the Pacific Northwest to North Hero, Vt., from Green Mountain Falls, Co., to Orlando, Fl.
Most recently, they were in Crozet, Va.
Frisell and Scher have amassed an audiovisual archive called “Portrait of US.” The stories come from people in urban and rural communities, each one a snapshot of one ordinary person. But when threaded together, the stories produce a mosaic of community life and what binds us together, collectively, as Americans.
For more information, visit www.nomadicphotoark.com.
