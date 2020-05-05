The Red Sox Foundation is accepting nominations for the 6th Annual “IMPACT” Awards. The program gives Red Sox fans a chance to vote for their favorite local non-profit. Top vote-getters win grant money. Two years ago, St. Johnsbury Academy took second place in Vermont.
The theme of this year’s IMPACT Awards will focus on organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to raising awareness and improving mental health outcomes of individuals in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on mental health. Fans can nominate non-profits through May 31 at redsox.com/IMPACT. Finalists will be announced on June 9, at which time the voting period will begin. Voting ends July 22.
The IMPACT Awards will donate a total of $75,000 to 12 non-profits with either a first place $10,000 grant, or a second place $2,500 grant. There will be two non-profits selected from each New England state.
“We recognize that during this challenging time, non-profit organizations are in need of extra support to fulfill their mission, which is why we are 100% committed to still providing the IMPACT Awards this year,” said Red Sox Foundation Executive Director Bekah Salwasser.
“Mental health has a stigma attached to it that too often prevents people from speaking up and getting the help they need. Now, with the added stressors of the COVID-19 crisis it is difficult for all of us on some level, and may be unbearable for those struggling with pre-existing mental health conditions,” said Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation. “By partnering with the Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation, we hope to break the stigma associated with mental health, and to recognize those organizations that are helping to do this crucial work in their communities. We look forward to having Red Sox Nation help us decide which organizations will receive the 2020 IMPACT Awards.”
When the Academy won in 2018, the ‘IMPACT’ required was that the organization demonstrates a “tangible impact to improving social justice, diversity and inclusivity.”
The Academy won a grant worth $3,000. The Vermont Center for Independent Living was the top vote-getter that year.
