Save the rink.
Save the sport.
A new non-profit aims to do both.
RINK Inc. was recently formed to re-open Fenton Chester Arena and preserve youth hockey in Caledonia County.
Short for “Rescue Ice Hockey In The Northeast Kingdom,” RINK Inc. leadership will create a comprehensive plan to revive the arena, which was closed last year by COVID-19.
Failure to act quickly could doom youth hockey in the Lyndon-St. Johnsbury area, RINK Inc. directors Eli Emerson and Andrew McGregor told the Lyndon Select Board this week.
“It’s a critical thing,” Emerson said. “I don’t know if [youth hockey] could survive another year of the rink not opening.”
RINK Inc. must raise a significant amount of money — at least $50,000, probably more — to bring back Fenton Chester Arena.
They will set a fundraising goal in the near future. That amount will cover essential maintenance, repairs and start-up costs for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. It will not address looming capital costs for the aging 41-year-old facility.
For now, plans do not include any state or federal pandemic relief.
That’s because COVID business assistance is off-limits to municipalities and schools — both of which control the arena. FCA is owned by the Town of Lyndon and operated by Lyndon Institute, whose five-year management contract ends this summer.
“If [Fenton Chester Arena] had been its own business, either for- or non-profit, it likely could have qualified for lost revenue or restart grants. It just seemed to slip through a lot of cracks,” said McGregor [Disclaimer: A Caledonian-Record employee].
RINK Inc. was intended as a booster club for Fenton Chester Arena and its primary users.
Those behind the non-profit want to ease the financial burden on Lyndon Institute and encourage the school to continue running the facility past its current contract, which ends in August. Those discussions are ongoing.
However, if Lyndon Institute stepped away, RINK Inc. might be forced into a more hands-on role, McGregor told the Lyndon Select Board.
“I think we are fairly well committed to getting the rink open, and if we need to step into that gap perhaps we shall,” he said.
Moving forward, RINK Inc. will launch its fundraising campaign and continue talks with stakeholders through the summer.
St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute (whose hockey programs are based at FCA) and Lyndon town officials have expressed support for RINK Inc. efforts.
It’s unclear what Lyndon can offer.
The longtime handshake agreement is the rink won’t impact Lyndon taxpayers. Still, Select Board member Christian Thompson said he would be willing to consider using a portion of the town’s COVID relief money to support the rink, if permitted.
“I think Fenton Chester is critical to our town and I would be in favor of at least a discussion of using some of those funds,” Thompson said.
Whatever happens, it needs to happen quickly.
The Vermont Principals Association is already scheduling the upcoming high school hockey season, and youth hockey sign-ups are fast approaching.
McGregor and Emerson are both hockey parents and Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association directors. Last year the organization saw registration drop 50% (at temporary home Jay Peak). It could face an existential threat if registrations decline further.
“There is a certain sense of urgency in getting this effort up and running,” McGregor said. “It may be 90 outside but there are a lot of people thinking about ice hockey right now.”
