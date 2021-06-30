This story will be updated.
LYNDONVILLE — A local non-profit on Monday launched an ambitious fundraising campaign to save Fenton Chester Arena.
RINK Inc. seeks $35,000 to re-open the 41-year-old facility, the only ice rink in Caledonia County.
Short for Rescue Ice Hockey in the Northeast Kingdom, RINK Inc. was formed earlier this year by a group of ice hockey enthusiasts who want to preserve the sport’s foothold in this corner of rural Vermont.
Until it closed last year due to COVID-19, Fenton Chester Arena served hundreds of local youth hockey players, as home ice for the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association and the St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute high school hockey programs.
The fundraiser’s $35,000 goal would cover start-up and initial operating costs, with additional fundraising required at a later date to cover major infrastructure projects, and ensure the facility’s long-term viability.
RINK Inc. was founded as a support organization for whoever runs the town-owned rink. However, they could step into a lead role. Lyndon Institute’s five-year management contract expires on Aug. 31 and the school will not seek a renewal, meaning another rink manager must be found.
Reached on Tuesday, LI representative Mike Lowe said the school suffered significant financial losses through the rink.
The school remains supportive of RINK Inc. efforts and continues to work with the non-profit, he said.
“We want to see Fenton Chester open, we think it’s important to the community and the schools, [but] the fact of the matter is we lost a lot of money on [the arena] over the last five years and it was no longer tenable,” he said.
Dan Daley, a longtime hockey coach and a member of the Lyndon Board of Selectmen, said the town remains committed to the facility.
However, it’s unclear if Lyndon can provide financial support.
Although the building is town-owned, it has never been taxpayer-supported. Third-party non-profits have been contracted to run the facility, and cover operating costs, since it opened in 1980.
Lyndon Area Sports Authority held that lease for 36 years, before it dissolved when LI took over in 2016.
“We’re supportive of [RINK Inc.]. We just don’t have the financial resources to cover day-to-day operations. We don’t have the taxpayer money to hire a manager, pay insurance, or afford other costs,” he said.
Daley said the town doesn’t have money in the approved FY 2021 budget to cover arena operating costs, and said the matter was not considered during annual Town Meeting in March.
He raised the possibility of using federal COVID aid to support Fenton Chester Arena, but said it was unclear if those funds could — or should — be put towards the rink.
There is also a municipal building maintenance line item that could provide minor support. It’s unclear if those funds are on the table for consideration.
As the building owners, Daley suggested the town conduct a structural assessment to determine the rink’s condition and needs.
The Board of Selectmen will likely discuss the issue at their next meeting on Monday.
On a personal level, Daley would like to see Fenton Chester Arena continue. He is a former hockey player, coach and parent who skated at FCA “thousands of times.”
When news broke last year that LI would not open the facility due to COVID-19, he said, “it broke my heart.”
“It has a tremendous amount of sentimental value for me. I don’t want to see it go away,” he said. “It bothers me when I hear people say ‘The town will close the rink,’ We want the rink to open. I’ve never heard anyone on the town side talk about closing it.”
For more information on the RINK Inc. fundraising campaign or to give visit www.gofundme.com/f/rink-inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.