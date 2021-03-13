WATERBURY, VT – Non-profit organizations can now apply for federal security grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Applications must be submitted to Vermont Emergency Management by 3 p.m. on Friday, March 19.
FEMA has allocated $1,050,000 to Vermont under the Fiscal Year 2021 program. The program provides funding for physical security enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack. The program also seeks to integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader state and local preparedness efforts.
Eligible applicants for this program include nonprofit organizations that are described as an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 501(c)(3) entity and exempt from taxation under section 501(a) of the Internal Revenue Code. Organizations such as churches, mosques, and synagogues are considered automatically exempt if they meet the requirements of section 501(c)(3) and are eligible to apply.
Complete eligibility and application requirements can be found on the Vermont Emergency Management – Homeland Security Unit website at: https://hsu.vermont.gov/homeland-security-unit/funding-opportunities/NSGP. Questions and application submissions can be directed to DPS.HSUGrants@vermont..gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.