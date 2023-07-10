Non-Union Littleton Staff Votes To Unionize
Sooner than expected, the Littleton town offices are expected to be back on the second floor of the Bank of New Hampshire by late March, after being housed since December on the third floor as the bank undertook phased renovations on each of its three floors. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Historically non-union employees, some town office staff members, administrative staff at the fire and police departments, and several employees in the parks and recreation department are now eligible to have their own collective bargaining unit within the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.

On June 26, six town employees took the vote to form their own unit with AFSCME, largely to ensure wage security, equity and certainty and, in that regard, bring them up to par with the town’s union employees in the fire, police and highway departments and in the transfer station, Town Manager Jim Gleason said Monday.

