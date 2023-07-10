Non-Union Littleton Staff Votes To Unionize

LITTLETON — Historically non-union employees, some town office staff members, administrative staff at the fire and police departments, and several employees in the parks and recreation department are now eligible to have their own collective bargaining unit within the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.
On June 26, six town employees took the vote to form their own unit with AFSCME, largely to ensure wage security, equity and certainty and, in that regard, bring them up to par with the town’s union employees in the fire, police and highway departments and in the transfer station, Town Manager Jim Gleason said Monday.
On Monday, July 17, the Select Board is expected to choose one of their own to serve on the team that will begin negotiations in August, followed by a proposed contract and a vote that will go to residents at the March 2024 town meeting.
“There were 11 positions total that qualified,” said Gleason. “They had to have a minimum of 10.”
The positions include two non-sworn administrative staff at the police department; one administrative staff position in the fire department; several town office staff positions that encompass one in the town clerk’s office, one in the finance office and one in planning and zoning; the Littleton Opera House manager; and three positions in parks and recreation.
Exempt from the union are the tax collector because of state laws, the administrative secretary because of her role with the Select Board and nonpublic sessions, the position of welfare director because of its uniqueness, the parks and recreation director, and the town clerk, which is an elected position.
Currently, non-administrative sworn police officers belong to the State Employees Association union; highway department and transfer station employees to the AFSCME Unit A; and firefighters/EMTs, following the March 2023 town vote and after being in the same unit as the highway department and transfer station, to AFSME Unit B.
“This will be another unit with AFSCME,” said Gleason. “It will be completely stand-alone. Even though [fire and highway/transfer station] have individual contracts done, we call them unit A and unit B, but this will be a completely new AFSCME unit.”
Beginning negotiations next month and not later in the year should allow sufficient time to develop a contract to present to town meeting voters, he said.
“Not going off of an existing contract may take a little more time just because you’re starting from scratch,” said Gleason.
At the same time, the upcoming negotiations should be less complicated than the others because there aren’t callback hours in regard to snow-plowing and filling an ambulance or fire truck and the new union employees aren’t working holidays, such as police officers and firefighters do on days like the Fourth of July, he said.
“These are folks who for the most part work you standard hours when the town is open and are off on holidays,” said Gleason.
In speaking with the town employees seeking to unionize, Gleason said the motivation is not so much work hours, environment, or conditions.
“Those weren’t the problems,” he said. “It was more historical. I think what most people are looking for is some fairness and equity in reference to some wage security, which traditionally those employees have always received less of than the union employees. What they want is no different from the others and is some sense of knowing that over a certain period of time that they’re assured a certain percentage of raises and are not left to the annual whim of any board.”
While 11 positions are eligible, six employees turned out for the June 26 vote to unionize, and all voted in favor.
That makes a majority, and with New Hampshire being a right-to-work state, any of the 11 employees who choose not to join the union are still entitled to the pay and benefits that will be negotiated, the same as police, fire, highway, and transfer station employees, said Gleason.
Joining the union is an individual decision as to who pays dues and who doesn’t, but the benefits are the same, he said.
Because negotiations have not yet begun, there is currently no estimated cost of a proposed contract, said Gleason.
The negotiating team will include Gleason, the town finance director, a Select Board member, and Mike Elwell, the town’s labor attorney.
Gleason said it’s the employees’ legal right to unionize, and he respects that, and it’s his job to protect taxpayers.
“We’ll go into it with a positive attitude that we should be able to work out something that is fair to them and fair to the town,” he said.
In March, town meeting voters approved a 3-year SEA union contract, a 3-year AFSCME Unit A contract, and a 4-year AFSCME Unit B contract.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.