None Hurt In Three-Vehicle Crash In Lyndon; Two Drivers Claim The Right Of Way

A vehicle involved in a three-car crash in Lyndonville, Thursday, is towed from the scene. (Photo by Todd Wellington)

Vermont State Police want to hear from witnesses to a three-vehicle crash in Lyndon Thursday evening.

No one was hurt in the crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and the turn to Hoagies Pizzeria, Trooper Casey Ross stated.

