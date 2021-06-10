It’s finally veggie growing season in the North Country, and the Lancaster nonprofit Taproot has kicked their commitment to food access for all up a notch.
Taproot, whose service region covers from Franconia to Colebrook and Berlin/Gorham over to Lunenburg, recently hired their first-ever food access coordinator, Kris Pieper, and a seasonal food assistant, Sue Wentworth.
The two are hard at work facilitating and growing Taproot’s efforts to remove financial and perceptual barriers to healthy, local food.
“Really, we want to help everyone become active participants in the local food system,” Pieper said on Thursday.
One big way Taproot works towards this goal is through its gleaning, “plant-a-row,” and Lancaster community garden programs, all of which direct fresh, local food to recipient partner organizations: food pantries, senior or low-income housing, schools and shelters. These programs are currently looking to expand their volunteer network.
“It can really be as little or as large of a time commitment as an individual or a group has available,” said Pieper. “The sky’s the limit. There’s a lot of food out there and a lot of people who need it: the challenge comes with getting it moved around because that takes some planning and people on the ground.”
Taproot organizes gleaning efforts on local farms and gardens to find a home for perfectly good food that would otherwise go to waste.
They also support efforts to grow food directly for their recipient partner organizations.
The “Plant-a-Row” program has gardeners set aside a row of their space to grow vegetables for donation. Taproot provides starter seeds, instructions, coordinates harvest and pick-up as well as facilitates a tax-deduction letter and potluck at the end of the season.
While Pieper said that Taproot is happy to accept any produce donation at any time, “Plant-A-Row” allows the organization to plan ahead a bit.
“You can be anybody … even just a gardener with a tiny little garden, but be able to make a difference with what you’re doing,” he said.
Volunteers are also needed to glean at the Lancaster Farmers’ Market on Saturdays or to help care for the community garden, which includes six raised beds whose produce also heads directly to those who are in need of it.
Pieper said that the programs may about food, but they’re also about building community through the food access efforts.
Taproot also works to financially lowering cost barriers to access food by coordinating SNAP benefits for use at the farmers’ market and at the Root Seller food store itself, run by Taproot in downtown Lancaster. Those eligible for the federal program receive 50% off fresh fruits and veggies.
“You might come up to a health food store and assume that things are going to be really expensive, but that doesn’t have to be the case,” Pieper said.
Taproot is also very excited to be partnering with Bent Fork Farm in a pilot effort to bring the farm’s CSA program to five lower-income families in the area and hope to expand it further in the future.
More information and a volunteer interest form can be found on Taproot’s website at taprootnh.org/food-access or by emailing Pieper at foodaccess@taprootnh.org.
