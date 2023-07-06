Nonprofit Donates New Bicycle To Lisbon Police

Lisbon Police Sgt. Derek Sullivan stands with a new bicycle donated to the police department from the nonprofit Tri-Town Bicycle. (Contributed photo)

Following on the heels of donating a bicycle to the Bethlehem Police Department, the nonprofit Tri-Town Bicycle (doing business as Bike the North Country) has donated another bicycle, this one at the request of the Lisbon Police Department.

“Sgt. Derek Sullivan of the Lisbon Police Department had reached out to Bike the North Country after seeing the success they had in Bethlehem, where they recently donated a bike to the Bethlehem Police Department,” said Tri-Town Bicycle founder Bruce Caplain, of Bethlehem. “Sgt. Sullivan said they were interested in reviving their bike patrol for events like the Lilac Festival, but also to enable them to patrol and help riders in need on the rail trail that is part of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail that goes through Lisbon and from Woodsville to Bethel.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments