Nonprofit Donates New Bicycle To Lisbon Police

Following on the heels of donating a bicycle to the Bethlehem Police Department, the nonprofit Tri-Town Bicycle (doing business as Bike the North Country) has donated another bicycle, this one at the request of the Lisbon Police Department.
“Sgt. Derek Sullivan of the Lisbon Police Department had reached out to Bike the North Country after seeing the success they had in Bethlehem, where they recently donated a bike to the Bethlehem Police Department,” said Tri-Town Bicycle founder Bruce Caplain, of Bethlehem. “Sgt. Sullivan said they were interested in reviving their bike patrol for events like the Lilac Festival, but also to enable them to patrol and help riders in need on the rail trail that is part of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail that goes through Lisbon and from Woodsville to Bethel.”
Sullivan attended a bike training course, where he finished first in the obstacle course, said Caplain.
Sullivan and other Libson police officers are looking forward to patrolling on bike to enable them to get closer to residents, he said.
The total donation for the brand new bicycle for the Lisbon Police Department, as well outfitting the bike with the needed equipment, was about $1,400.
“Bike the North Country was able to facilitate the donation through generous grants from Eversource Energy and the Tillotson Foundation,” said Caplain. “Other police departments in the area, including Littleton, have also expressed interest in reviving their bicycle patrol programs and are working with Bike the North Country to make it happen.”
Bike the North Country was established to help promote cyclo-tourism in the region while making cycling safer through education and safer riding routes and making cycling accessible to all.
In 2022, the group coordinated an effort across regional cycling organizations to help the Littleton-Franconia-Bethlehem area become a certified Bike Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists, making it one of only three communities newly certified in the nation.
