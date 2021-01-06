ST. JOHNSBURY — On Jan. 11, Norris Cotton Cancer Center will begin offering a 12-week series of Yoga classes via ZOOM.

This gentle, chair-beginner class taught by registered yoga teacher, Alicia Armstrong, will teach controlled breathing and simple movements which can be viewed and practiced in the comfort and safety of home. “Current research shows promising benefits of yoga for people with cancer and an improvement in the quality of life,” said Norris Cotton cancer research volunteer, Sara Simpson.

