A North Concord man has been accused of assaulting and fracturing the skull of a 13-year-old boy.
Elvis Stuart, 42, pleaded not guilty to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault in Essex Superior Court and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris Tuesday.
The alleged victim was treated at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury and then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. for further treatment of head trauma.
Essex Superior Court
According to court documents, the boy’s injures include a fractured skull as well as “bleeding between the brain and skull along with bleeding between the skull and skin.”
Police say the boy required several days of hospitalization.
Essex County Deputy Sheriff Larry Smith said the alleged incident occurred on Monday evening, July 5, and that witnesses told police Stuart grabbed the boy by the front of the neck and “threw him to the ground,” according to court documents.
The boy then laid on the ground for 10-15 minutes, according to an affidavit filed by Deputy Smith in support of the charge.
“(The boy) was crying and saying he could not feel his head,” said witness - and Stuart’s girlfriend - Lisa Spinner, 41, while being interviewed by police.
Stuart was released on the condition that he not contact, abuse or harass or go within 300 feet of the alleged victim and several witnesses.
If convicted of the charge Stuart faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
