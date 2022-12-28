North Country: 2023 Bills Seek New Cannon Mountain Tram, Business Grants, Child Safety
Cannon Mountain Ski Area, seeing a strong holiday week and a strong start to the season, has reinstated its mask mandate inside buildings, following the protocol at the town of Franconia, whose selectmen on Dec. 22 reinstated the town’s mask policy for municipal buildings. (Photo courtesy of Markus Schneider of Cannon Mountain)

The 2023 New Hampshire legislative session begins next Wednesday and among the bills being sponsored and co-sponsored by the North Country’s newest state senator is one seeking money for a new aerial tramway at Cannon Mountain Ski Area.

State Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, elected to her first term in November, has also signed on to legislation to continue the state grant program for regional economic development corporations and to a bill seeking to keep children safer by requiring that parents or guardians place kids two years of age or younger in a car seat that faces backward in the back seat of a vehicle.

