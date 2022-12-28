North Country: 2023 Bills Seek New Cannon Mountain Tram, Business Grants, Child Safety

The 2023 New Hampshire legislative session begins next Wednesday and among the bills being sponsored and co-sponsored by the North Country’s newest state senator is one seeking money for a new aerial tramway at Cannon Mountain Ski Area.
State Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, elected to her first term in November, has also signed on to legislation to continue the state grant program for regional economic development corporations and to a bill seeking to keep children safer by requiring that parents or guardians place kids two years of age or younger in a car seat that faces backward in the back seat of a vehicle.
Language for the bill that would make an appropriation for the Cannon Mountain tramway is still being drafted, but Gendreau, whose Senate-1 district includes Franconia Notch State Park where the mountain and tram are located, said it will be similar to a bill put forth several years ago that then sought $25 million for a new modern tramway and system.
But iterations of that bill were rejected, she said.
The current tram is more than four decades old, and Phil Bryce, then-director of the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation, has said previously that the tramway and its systems are in need of large upgrades and parts are becoming harder to find.
The cost now of a new tram, in an era of inflation and higher prices, is likely north of $25 million, but exactly how much is undetermined.
As the initial language of the bill comes in, possibly in a few weeks, Gendreau said she will look to see the most recent facts and figures on the new tram proposal and if requests for proposals were done and if an engineer had been enlisted.
“I have a lot of questions surrounding that right now,” she said.
There might be some extra money set aside in the state budget that, with hope, the governor will approve and that will save taxpayers some money, she said.
The Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway, which celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2023, was first launched in 1938 to take visitors to and from the 4,180-foot Cannon Mountain summit.
It was the first passenger tramway built in North America.
Today, it generates upward of $2 million in annual ticket sales.
Franconia Notch State Park itself, which includes the tram and Cannon Mountain, generates almost half of the yearly revenue for the New Hampshire state park system.
“The tram is iconic,” said Gendreau. “We’re hoping we get the support.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are getting out and seeking outdoor activities and large numbers of visitors in the coming years are expected to visit attractions across New Hampshire, including Cannon Mountain, she said.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, is expected to sign on to the bill as a co-sponsor.
Bradley is also expected to co-sponsor Gendreau’s bill regarding annual grants to regional development corporations.
New Hampshire has ten such nonprofit corporations and they include the Coos Economic Development Corp. and the Grafton Regional Economic Development Corp.
That bill is aimed at continuing the grant program exactly the way it has been.
Grant amounts are not huge, but they can make a big difference for local businesses needing a new or upgraded website, technical assistance, business consulting, or other things that would give them a boost, said Gendreau.
“It’s helping small businesses,” she said.
Gendreau is a co-sponsor of the car seat bill sponsored by state Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, who called her and asked if she’d be interested.
“Kids up to age two would be required to sit backward in the backseat in the car seat because it’s been shown that if they’re facing forward and they’re in a head-on or car accident, it’s easy for their necks to snap the way that they’re strapped in,” said Gendreau.
The bill is intended to carry more of an educational component and less of a punitive one, she said.
If a police officer pulls someone over, for instance, the officer can highly recommend that a car seat be turned around, said Gendreau.
“I feel like the more we can keep our kids safe, the better,” she said.
There are more than 800 bills for the 2023 session.
“We start to dive in next Wednesday,” said Gendreau.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.