It was a blistering day, but John Percey and those who accompanied him for the annual 31-mile walk braved the summer swelter to complete the mission — raising money for veterans and their families and research into traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“It was definitely the hottest one we’ve done in the North Country,” Percey, of Lancaster, said Monday. “The real feel of the temperatures was about 100.”
While challenging, he said Saturday’s 31 Miles for 31 Heroes walk broke another fundraising record, above the money raised in 2021, which itself broke a record.
Percey, a retired Air Force veteran, is the local organizer of the 31 Miles for 31 Heroes “memorial ruck” (as in military rucksack), which honors the sacrifices of the 30 active duty military service members and one military working dog killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 6, 2011, when their helicopter was shot down by enemy fire.
The main walk, which has become an annual event, began in Washington, D.C. in 2012.
Local events called “shadow rucks” soon followed across the nation and in other countries.
In 2015, Percey organized the first 31 Miles for 31 Heroes memorial ruck in the North Country, which then extended from Lancaster to Stratford Hollow and back along Route 3.
In 2020, he moved the memorial walk to Littleton and Twin Mountain for greater visibility.
Saturday marked his 11th walk in total, which includes two at the nation’s capital.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the North Country event left Schilling Beer Co. and extended along Union Street in Littleton to Wing and River Roads in Bethlehem, and then to Route 302 to the state police barracks in Twin Mountain, and then back to Littleton, ending at the starting point.
“It was pretty brutal,” he said of Saturday’s walk. “That stretch coming off of River Road and going into Twin Mountain was the toughest part. It was definitely a big struggle this year with the heat.”
But the struggle paid off.
As of Monday, the North Country Ruckers team, composed of Percey and his son, Eli, had raised $2,486, above the $1,700 raised in 2021.
Helping Percey with a big donation was Matt Simon, owner of Simon’s Market.
“I’m happy to donate,” said Simon, a first-time donor who gave after learning about the 31 Heroes Project and who it helps. “It’s a worthy cause to support.”
The fund-raising continues, and those looking to give can do so on Percey’s fund-raising web site at www.classy.org/fundraiser/3957729.
Accompanying Percey and the team for logistics support was a van from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 that was driven by Post 816 member and Vietnam veteran, Al Fisher.
Other financial donors included the VFW Post 3041 in Lancaster.
Walking with Percey for the full 31 miles were his son, Eli; St. Johnsbury Academy teacher Paula Bystrzycki, whose son served in the Air Force; and Tara Giles, of Whitefield.
Accompanying him for the first six miles were Carolyn Towne, of Whitefield, and Ken Chester, of Lancaster.
The full segment took nearly the entire day.
“We finished in a little over 11 hours,” said Percey. “But according to GPS, our moving time was about nine hours. We had some longer breaks because of the weather.”
Percey carries an American flag on an 8-foot pole for the 31 miles and is among those walk leaders who wear a rucksack with two bricks inside.
One brick represents the lives of the heroes who died on Aug. 6, 2011, and the other the burden carried by their families.
Throughout the walk, he will stop to read the names and biographical histories of the fallen.
A North Country 31 Miles For 31 Heroes walk is again planned for the first Saturday in August 2023, on Aug. 5.
Along with generating money and awareness for PTSD and traumatic brain injury research, 31 Miles for 31 Heroes helps the nonprofit 31 Heroes Project and raises money for the families of the fallen during their times of need.
