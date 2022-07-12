North Country Affordable Housing Program Rolls Out For Projects, Municipalities

The state’s $100 million InvestNH Housing Fund announced in February is rolling out and includes a $60 million capital grant program to help ongoing affordable housing projects reach the finish line, as well as money for towns to update their zoning and planning regulations.
The two-month application window began Monday for multi-family housing projects seeking a portion of the $60 million.
“Everybody is looking at what the program is and whether the projects they have are going to fit into it,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs. “We’re going to do a single round, which will probably make it a competitive process. We’ll see what the response is like and whether we’re going to use all of it or if we want to do another round.”
The program for housing developers, either for-profit or not-for-profit, is called a “gap fund program,” he said.
The types of projects sought are those on the brink of being completed, but hit a roadblock because of cost overruns, be it capital costs, labor shortages or supply issues, or inflation upping the cost of materials and supplies, said Caswell.
“We’re looking to cover those gaps and get those projects online,” he said. “That’s why we’re doing this in one round and it’s going to be quick. We’ll see where we stand after that.”
The state isn’t looking for projects that are more in the conceptual stage and haven’t moved forward because they haven’t gotten the bulk of their funding, said Caswell.
“Their window is too far for this particular program,” he said.
Projects can include converting a single-family home into multiple housing units.
Last week in Concord, Gov. Chris Sununu said the capital grant program can help open up thousands of new housing units for low- to moderate-income residents.
For the projects already in the works, “affordability” is the big qualifier.
“All the money has to go toward units that have some type of affordability commitment, which is basically defined as rent that’s affordable to individuals and families at or below 80 percent of the area median income,” said Caswell.
That’s the basic standard for what is termed “affordable housing,” he said.
As the application window opens for the $60 million, state officials will announce later in July more details about the programs that are strictly for municipalities.
“These are programs that can help them get some benefit from permitting these types of units, in a $10,000 per unit grant program,” said Caswell. “They’ll be able to use those funds as they see fit.”
Then, there will be some grant programs for planning and zoning work so municipalities can upgrade zoning rules and other regulations and encourage more affordable and workforce housing, he said.
It’s the cost of updating that sometimes inhibits towns from making changes to their planning and zoning regulations, he said.
But with updates made, municipalities can now understand earlier in the process what their options are for housing in their community and move projects along the way that they want to, said Caswell.
The application window for planning and zoning grants for municipalities and for the $10,000 per unit grant for eligible multi-family units opens on July 29.
Towns are also eligible for money to demolish old buildings so sites can be redeveloped. That grant window also opens on July 29.
In all, $60 million is allotted to the capital grant program, $30 million for municipal impact funding grants ($10,000 per unit and up to $1 million for municipalities), $5 million for planning and zoning grants, and $5 for demolition grants.
The $100 million InvestNH Housing Fund is funded by America Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
It has yet to be determined if the fund will receive additional ARPA money, said Caswell.
In New Hampshire, sufficient affordable housing stock has been in short supply and officials said that a continued shortage of affordable housing will ultimately impact businesses and the state’s economy.
Overseeing as director of the InvestNH Housing Fund program is Andrew Dorsett, the former town manager of Littleton and former administrator for Grafton County who was hired by the state several weeks ago.
“We’re happy to have him, and with his municipal experience, he brings a lot to our department,” said Caswell.
More information on the InvestNH capital grant program can be found at www.invest603.com.
