North Country Affordable Housing Projects Awarded InvestNH Grants

Several months after rolling out, the InvestNH affordable housing grant program has awarded nearly $50 million in grants statewide, including funding for several new housing projects in the North Country.
“We’re talking, statewide, just short of 1,000 new affordable units,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department. “It’s a big deal, and these are projects that have to be shovel-ready, so they have to be complete within 18 months. That was the goal of the program, to get new units online fast, and in a lot of cases faster, because everybody’s costs have just jumped through the roof. So this allows them to level that off and get these projects online quicker.”
Of the new housing units in the North Country, 12 will be built in Littleton, 20 in Whitefield, and four in Franconia.
The grants come at a time when the state and region are experiencing an ever-greater shortage of affordable housing units, which housing advocates say are needed not only to provide homes to individuals and families but to keep local economies strong and provide a sufficient number of employees for local employers, many of whom have been challenged in maintaining enough workers.
On Wednesday, the Executive Council unanimously approved $49.5 million in grants to 30 affordable housing projects.
“That’s a good healthy dose and a pretty good start for us,” said District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, whose council district has been 12 awarded projects totaling 346 units. “There’s a lot of good stuff that came out of this.”
The money comes from a $60 million capital grant program through InvestNH, which also has an additional $40 million for other affordable housing programs.
Under the requirements of the capital grant program, the new units being built will be affordable to individuals or families making 80 percent or less of the area median income.
The Hillwinds development in Franconia, near Interstate 93, Franconia Notch State Park/Cannon Mountain and the village of Franconia, is an area where several jobs are available but where affordable housing is in short supply.
According to the project narrative, the development will transform a former restaurant along the banks of the Gale River.
The Hillwinds grant was for $632,398.
“Hillwinds is actually our smallest project, but all four units will be affordable units,” said Caswell.
A $738,800 grant was awarded to the first phase of the Clover Lane project in Whitefield which will entail the new construction of 20 two-bedroom units. The cost of heat and hot water is included in the rent and the units will come with quality appliances, central air conditioning, landscaped common areas, and a playground.
All 20 units in Whitefield will be affordable, said Caswell.
A $500,000 grant was awarded for Spicer’s Littleton, for a parcel of in-town land that will be developed into 12 two-bedroom units of new construction.
According to the BEA, the units will provide needed affordable housing in a growing economic hub in northern New Hampshire, where the lack of affordable housing has impeded growth across several sectors, including tourism and manufacturing.
All 12 units in Littleton will qualify as affordable housing.
Not too far away, a grant of $1,097,425 was awarded to the Brown School project in Berlin, a total 20-unit project, with 15 units being affordable, that Caswell said had been in the works for a long time.
“This is going to make a big difference for a lot of communities,” he said of the grant awards. “It also demonstrates that it can be done. And it’s going to help the local economies.”
The grant funding will result in 963 new affordable units and 1,470 total units.
In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu said, “New Hampshire is moving fast to address our housing challenges. This initial $50 million investment will create 1,500 new rental units across the state, helping increase supply, drive down costs, and ensure New Hampshire is the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”
The lack of affordable housing in New Hampshire has reached crisis proportions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crisis must be addressed head-on to maintain the economy’s vibrancy, said Caswell.
InvestNH had 113 capital grant program applications and ended up awarding the projects.
“The amount of requests that came in for those 113 was $153 million,” said Caswell. “Basically, for every project that we were able to fund there were two that unfortunately couldn’t be funded. These projects will hopefully end up getting built anyway. What it does is unveils the need. It tells us the market is reacting to a need and you’re seeing that result in the number of projects that are out there ready to go. Let’s hope that over the next two years the majority of those projects end up finding their way into the market, because that’s going to be another 2,000 units.”
It’s uncertain if InvestNH, which began with a total of $100 million for its programs, will receive more money, but discussions have included possibilities of using more federal stimulus funding through the American Rescue Plan act or state surplus money through the New Hampshire Legislature, said Caswell.
Under InvestNH is a municipal program that would allow towns that permit affordable housing projects to be eligible for a $10,000 per unit grant.
Eligible municipalities can use the money as they see fit, said Caswell.
“They can put it back into the project or they could put a street light out there, anything they need it for,” he said. “It’s a pretty flexible resource.”
The capital grant program was a two-month process, but the remaining $40 million for the municipal program and for the other programs, which include grants to update or review a town’s zoning ordinance and demolition grants to remove dilapidated buildings, continue to run, said Caswell.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.