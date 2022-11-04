North Country Affordable Housing Projects Awarded InvestNH Grants
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking event Wednesday at the WMCC campus in Littleton, where a 10,000-square-foot advanced technology facility will be built. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Several months after rolling out, the InvestNH affordable housing grant program has awarded nearly $50 million in grants statewide, including funding for several new housing projects in the North Country.

“We’re talking, statewide, just short of 1,000 new affordable units,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Business and Economic Affairs Department. “It’s a big deal, and these are projects that have to be shovel-ready, so they have to be complete within 18 months. That was the goal of the program, to get new units online fast, and in a lot of cases faster, because everybody’s costs have just jumped through the roof. So this allows them to level that off and get these projects online quicker.”

