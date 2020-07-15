North Country:An Election Year Unlike Any Ever Seen

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the hope was that life would be back to normal, or close to it, by late summer or autumn.
But as cases reach record levels in other states, that seems unlikely.
New Hampshire, doing well by comparison in keeping the number of Granite State cases from rising, is maintaining its health and safety and social distancing guidelines for public locations and will have them in place later this year to keep voters and poll workers safe during the 2020 federal and state elections.
The office of the New Hampshire Secretary of State is now helping town moderators across New Hampshire manage the upcoming primary election, on Sept. 8, and general election, on Nov. 3.
It’s shaping up to be a voting year unlike any other in the North Country.
“There are all of these questions that are really intense,” said Mary Lou Krambeer, town moderator for Bethlehem, who two weeks ago joined the first virtual meeting with NHSOS representatives on how to proceed safely with the upcoming elections.
The meetings that will provide information for town moderators, assistant moderators, town clerks and supervisors of voter checklists across New Hampshire will be held every two weeks into the foreseeable future.
“Every week, things are changing,” said Krambeer.
With many questions still to be answered, one thing is certain — with a good number of New Hampshire residents leery of venturing into public places, 2020 will be a year of many absentee ballots, perhaps a record number, which Krambeer said she expects for Bethlehem.
There are incredible stories of towns that have already had elections, one a postponed annual town meeting that had about 3,200 total ballots cast, said Krambeer.
Last year, there were 40 absentee ballots, she said.
This year the number was 1,700.
“We are expecting it to be high,” Paula Penney, elections assistant with the NHSOS, said of the number of absentee ballots expected to be cast statewide.
NHSOS Bill Gardner is currently working on a projection as the office is preparing to ensure there will be enough, she said.
“We’re in the process of printing ballots and we will be printing many,” said Penney.
Every town, too, will receive personal protective equipment (PPE), to include masks, gloves and other safety equipment, for its municipal election teams.
Earmarked for New Hampshire through the federal Help America Vote Act is more than $3 million for PPE, as well as for the mailing and processing that will be needed for the number of absentee ballots, said Krambeer.
“We are getting boxes of PPE that will probably arrive in early August and it will have masks and shields and gloves and gowns and hand sanitizers,” she said.
The PPE will be for the town election team and the hand sanitizer for everyone.
“I think they will give a pen to everyone who votes instead of trying to keep pens clean,” she said.
A good number of residents have already asked for absentee ballots, said Krambeer.
To keep voters safely spaced, the town of Bethlehem, whose residents cast their ballots on the second floor of town hall, is studying how to work out voter flow, which will likely involve one direction heading upstairs to vote and then continuing in one direction to depart down the back steps.
For those needing to use the elevator, the elevator will be kept sanitized.
The bake sale on the first floor of Bethlehem Town Hall will not be held this year, thereby freeing up space in that area to allow the checklist supervisors to spread out and not jam everyone in upstairs, said Krambeer.
Discussions with the state have included examples of larger towns that have maintenance garages, such as Conway, which did a drive-through election for its town meeting that involved voters in cars coming in through one door, casting a ballot, and then departing through another door, she said.
For Bethlehem and nearby towns, discussions about options will continue.
“There’s a lot of people doing a lot of work to get ready,” said Krambeer. “Stay tuned.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.