The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources has announced that the Potter Site in Randolph has been honored by the United States Secretary of the Interior with placement on the National Register of Historic Places for its significance as an archaeological property.
The eight-acre Potter site is a rare example of a highly intact, exclusively Paleoindian multi-purpose archaeological site. Studies done by professional archaeologists indicate that it was used intermittently as seasonal hunting and fishing camps from 12,500-10,500 B.C.
Potter Site’s topography had advantages for those who camped there. Elevated portions provided vantage points for spotting caribou herds that migrated through the White Mountains; the hunting culture relied on caribou for food, clothing, tents, and for bone and antler that were used for tools. An intermittent stream that drains into wetland supplied plant materials for food and medicine.
A majority of the artifacts recovered at the site during excavation are byproducts from the manufacture of chipped stone tools, including butchery implements, hide working tools, hunting weapons, woodworking tools and tools for cutting, scraping and shaping.
Potter Site’s layout indicates that three household encampments were scattered across the area, along with three stone tool production workshops, a wooden tool production workshop and three undefined activity sites.
A portion of the stone tools and stone debris recovered come from stones not naturally found in the area, indicating that people at the Potter site traveled throughout the region, interacted with other Paleoindian groups and that the site itself was part of a much larger settlement system.
For more information on the National Register program in New Hampshire, please visit nh.gov/nhdhr or contact the Division of Historical Resources at 603-271-3583.
