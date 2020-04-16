As spring gets underway, campgrounds are nearing their seasonal opening.
That has one local emergency management director and a number of fire and EMS chiefs concerned that not only could a virus carrier could come into town, but stores with limited food and items could see supply stocks run even shorter with more people in town.
In Gov. Chris Sununu’s Emergency Order 27, issued April 6, hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, inns, and short-term rentals such as AirBnbs are ordered closed to new guests to prevent the spread of the virus and restricted to provide lodging only to vulnerable populations and essential workers.
Public and private campgrounds, however, can remain open.
In the North Country, some are scheduled to open for the season by Memorial Day weekend, if not earlier.
Voicing concerns and looking to sign on to a letter to the governor asking him to consider closing campgrounds during the pandemic is Ben Gaetjens-Oleson, emergency management director for the town of Lancaster, which has three campgrounds with a total of about 400 sites that, if maxed out, could add another 1,000 people to the town’s resident population about 3,500.
“The governor has said they can self-quarantine at campgrounds, but the fact is there are still more people in a small area competing for the same limited resources, and even if he can guarantee they are virus-free, there are still limited resources,” said Gaetjens-Oleson.
Lancaster has three campgrounds - Roger’s Campground on Route 2 east, Twin Rivers Campground on Route 2 west near the Vermont border, and Mountain Lake Campground on Route 3.
Nearby, the town of Jefferson has another three campgrounds and Whitefield another one, he said.
In Lancaster, the annual Porcupine Freedom Festival is currently scheduled for June 22- 28 at Roger’s Campground.
Gaetjens-Oleson has not yet spoken with the owners of the three campgrounds in Lancaster about their plans, but he is researching and learning what authority municipalities have regarding campgrounds and public safety.
He has been in contact with those at the state level and with several towns on the issue, including he town of Raymond, which he said did find that there is some authority for a community to shut down a campground based on public health factors.
“I think it’s irresponsible for the governor not to address this,” said Gaetjens-Oleson. “To say campgrounds can open for anybody is irresponsible, and pretty much all the chiefs in our area agree.”
Jefferson’s campgrounds if maxed out could double that town’s population, he said.
In Littleton, which has several campgrounds, town health officer Milton Bratz said he would have concerns if campgrounds open, unless they have someone assigned to ensure everyone keeps the safe social distancing, which he said is likely not the case.
“The inability to monitor that effectively would be a problem here for trying to maintain a distance that would prevent the virus from spreading,” said Bratz. “Because of the design and function of campgrounds, oversight and maintaining proper distance will be a problem. That’s not a criticism, it’s just the way things are designed.”
With his concerns, Gaetjens-Oleson also reached out to District One Executive Councilor Mike Cryans and to state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, who he said will try to get Sununu to reconsider and put campgrounds in the list of lodging establishments to remain closed.
Even a person asymptomatic with the virus could come to the North Country and infect others, he said.
Although the state at the moment appears to be leveling off in the number of cases, opening things too soon or allowing places like campgrounds to open could hurt the region, said Gaetjens-Oleson.
“We don’t want to see ourselves go backwards,” he said.
Some campgrounds owner see the risk, said Gaetjens-Oleson.
In Jefferson, the Lantern Campground and Motel, owned by Santa’s Village, has agreed not to open until Father’s Day weekend in June, he said.
