North Country Author, Vietnam Era Vet, Publishes Third Book
Rachael Evelyn Booth, a veteran of the Vietnam era, holding her third book, and first work of fiction called 'Time Sleep.' (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LANDAFF, N.H. — A retired computer scientist and Vietnam-era veteran who spent nearly a decade in the United States Navy, serving as a Mandarin Chinese and Arabic interpreter, Rachael Evelyn Booth has published her third book, a time travel thriller titled “Time Slip: When Yesterday Ends.”

Booth, 71, grew up when Cold War fear was even felt in the classroom. The experience determined the dedication of her book. “This book is dedicated to every child of the 60s who hid beneath our desks in school for fear of nuclear war.”

