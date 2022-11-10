North Country Author, Vietnam Era Vet, Publishes Third Book

LANDAFF, N.H. — A retired computer scientist and Vietnam-era veteran who spent nearly a decade in the United States Navy, serving as a Mandarin Chinese and Arabic interpreter, Rachael Evelyn Booth has published her third book, a time travel thriller titled “Time Slip: When Yesterday Ends.”
Booth, 71, grew up when Cold War fear was even felt in the classroom. The experience determined the dedication of her book. “This book is dedicated to every child of the 60s who hid beneath our desks in school for fear of nuclear war.”
The story is something that Booth has been planning in her mind for years and recently self-published. Her previous books are a historical non-fiction story about her hometown, Evanston, Ohio titled “The Little Port in the Corn Fields,” and her first book, a memoir, called “Crossing The Gender Divide: A life in Two Worlds.”
“This book is my third book and the first I’ve written that was fiction,” she said. “It’s about a woman who invents a time machine to go back in time to recover historical artifacts lost forever to natural disasters, fires, ship sinkings, etc. and bring them back to the present.”
A recent press release about the book states, “During one of her trips, an unexpected electrical storm short circuits the machine, sending her hurtling uncontrollably through the past to what could only be another planet and another dimension.”
“Time Slip: When Yesterday Ends” is available in the Little Village Toy and Book shop in Littleton, NH, in print and electronic versions online, including at her website at: http://rachaelbooth.wix.com/books.
In an interview, Booth, who lives in Landaff, N.H. with her wife, shared details of her life journey, which has seen her emerge from decades of feeling like she was trapped in the wrong body, and the decision to have gender confirmation surgery at a time when doing so was incredibly uncommon.
On the back of her memoir, “Crossing The Gender Divide: A life in Two Worlds,” Booth writes, “Imagine knowing at the age of five that you were a girl, and everyone told you that you had to be a boy. Think about what it would be like to live a lie every day of your life.”
Reflecting on childhood, Booth said when puberty arrived, she was horrified. In her memoir, Booth shares her “40-year struggle to finally become herself.”
The memoir is billed on its cover, “If you want to understand more about what it means to be transgender, this book is for you.”
The surgery, done almost 30 years ago, was almost unheard of at the time; the decision would cost Booth her relationship with her parents for many years, she said.
Eventually, when Booth was very ill, her parents came back into her life after having been away from her for almost 20 years.
Booth was born Ricky Thompson, and photos from childhood, school days, and adult photos of pre- and post-gender confirmation surgery are included in the memoir.
While in the United States Navy, Booth’s work was top secret and she had a very high clearance. Testing to determine her best path in the military uncovered that she had strong language skills and the government invested in sending her to learn multiple languages to help during the Vietnam era, she said.
“I would go on ships and listen to military conversations with my language skills,” shared Booth, who speaks five languages. Her skills were needed in Chinese Mandarin and Arabic.
Before embarking on her linguistic training in the Navy, Booth had first thought about being a Hospital Corpsman and was told there was a great need. “Three out of four went to Vietnam and three out of four of them didn’t come back.”
Entering the service seemed like a way to travel and learn skills, Booth said, but it was not a hospitable place for someone who was gay or trans.
While trying to live as a man, Booth was married twice and has three grown children from those relationships, two sons and a daughter. Though she was extremely depressed, she said she was successful in her career and advancing at work.
Booth’s military service included service during Vietnam from 1969-1977. She recounts a lot of this time in “Crossing the Gender Divide.”
“You can imagine from the name of that book that my time in the Navy was quite interesting to say the least. I was a Cryptologics Technician Interpreter for Mandarin Chinese and Arabic languages,” Booth said. “I had a security clearance for this job that was higher than most government officials. Very hush-hush. The last two years I was in, they brought in something brand new - a computer. No one had ever heard of them before. I volunteered to learn to program it and it got me a job after I got out programming the Navy’s AEGIS shipboard missile systems for 30 years.”
Speaking candidly about her life story she said is something she does to hopefully help others who are struggling as well as to educate people and help them understand what it’s like. “There is so much misinformation,” she said.
