After passing by a wide margin in the New Hampshire House of Representatives on March 12, the bill that seeks to prohibit new landfills within two miles of any state park is now facing opposition by the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District.
With its concerns, AVRRDD reached out the New Hampshire Senate, which is expected to take up House Bill 1319, sponsored by state Rep. Elaine French, D-Littleton, in the coming weeks, after statehouse business recommences.
In a May 8 letter to New Hampshire Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, Linda, Cushman, AVRRDD’s board chair, said HB 1319 as currently written would harm AVRRDD and its member communities and New Hampshire municipalities and is “both unnecessary and fraught with unintended consequences.”
However, supporters of HB 1319, conceived in response to the proposed commercial landfill by Casella Waste Systems within two miles of Forest Lake State Park in Dalton, said amendments can easily be made to it and they have already been drawn up and will be offered to the Senate to ensure that AVRRDD is not impacted by the bill.
As written without the amendment, HB 1319 would prohibit the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services from siting new landfills within two miles state parks and the Appalachian Scenic Trail, defined in the bill as a national park.
AVRRD is a not-for-profit municipal solid waste district that operates the Mt. Carberry landfill in Success, near Berlin, and is New Hampshire’s only publicly owned landfill that can accept solid waste from any municipality in the state.
AVRRDD also owns 4,200 acres abutting the Mt. Carberry landfill that is within two miles of the Appalachian Trail, land that Cushman said would be impacted by HB 1319.
Under the current version of the bill, she said it would render roughly 6 1/2 square miles of land unusable and not allow the development of a landfill on another part of the 4,200 acres owned by AVRRDD.
Cushman said HB 1319 should not include the Appalachian Trail and not apply to publicly owned facilities.
As written, she told the Senate that AVRRDD advocates that it strongly be defeated.
The bill next goes before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
On Friday, Ellen Hays, a Whitefield resident and member of the Forest Lake Association, an unincorporated association of Whitefield and Dalton residents opposed a Casella landfill beside Forest Lake, presented the amendments that will be offered to the Senate committee.
The amendments eliminate the language that includes U.S. forest lands or national parks and thereby exempts the Appalachian Scenic Trail and instead puts the focus on protecting state parks.
On May 18, Hays sent a letter to all members of the New Hampshire Senate in response to AVRRD’s May 8 letter, stating, “we have long sought to satisfy AVRRDD that HB 1319 will in no way affect their current or future operations at the Mt. Carberry landfill. Despite reassurances from DES that the bill as passed by the House would not interfere in any way with Mt. Carberry’s future expansion plans, AVRRDD remains unsatisfied.”
The Mt. Carberry landfill, she said, “represents our collective hopes for the future of solid waste disposal in New Hampshire - municipal, not commercial. Moreover, we hope that they will be able to expand as much as necessary in order to provide future solid waste capacity as needed, as they are able to accept solid waste from any municipality in the state.”
Hays asked the Senate to “consider this bill as a simple, common-sense way to protect our state parks - not just for New Hampshire residents, but for the thousands of out-of-state hikers, campers, boaters, and other visitors who will again - hopefully soon - support our tourist industry, a major source of dollars and jobs throughout the state.”
In an April 20 letter, to the Senate, Hays also said the language in the first iteration of the bill that was later removed, stating that municipal landfills are exempt from HB 1319, can be restored.
Although the initial motivation of HB 1319 was to stop a landfill near Forest Lake State Park, Hays said bill supporters have come to believe it’s an “excellent statewide policy for New Hampshire.”
In House committee hearings, the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation was neutral on the bill, but Hays told Senate members that the division’s director, Phil Bryce, said future plans for Forest Lake State Park along Dalton Ridge include a new campground, and although Bryce has not said the division would abandon the plans if a landfill is built nearby, it is difficult to imagine the state wanting to build a new campground next to a landfill.
Prior to the March 12 House vote, Mike Wimsatt, director of the solid waste division of the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, which opposes HB 1319, said in a March 9 email to state Rep. Andrew Bouldin, D-Manchester, who had concerns about HB 1319, that the bill if amended would not impact the Mt. Carberry landfill and would not apply to its future expansions.
On Wednesday, Cushman was asked by The Caledonian-Record if the amendments change AVVRRDD’s stance on the bill. She referred all inquires to AVRRDD executive director Sharon Gauthier.
“I am aware of Ellen Hays’ email,” Gauthier said Wednesday afternoon. “We are reviewing it and taking it under advisement.”
Of the six operating landfills in New Hampshire, three are municipal landfills in Conway, Lebanon and Nashua that accept waste only from those communities (Lebanon accepts waste from a few more towns in a limited service area); two are for-profit operations in Rochester (the Turnkey landfill) and Bethlehem (the existing Casella landfill); and then AVRRDD, the municipal solid waste district open to multiple municipalities that currently has nine member municipalities.
A commercial waste-to-energy facility operates in Penacook.
