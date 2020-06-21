LANCASTER, NH — The North Country BackPack Program of St. Paul’s Church in Lancaster is continuing its program of weekend food supplies for eligible students in spite of school closings and the COVID-19 lockdown. Now that the academic year has ended, Director Richard Carlson and his team of volunteers have paired with the New Hampshire food bank to continue the weekend food deliveries throughout the summer. As food insecurity continues to impact many North Country families, the Back Pack Program makes an invaluable contribution to the health of many youngsters.
For years the leadership of Carlson and the dedication of his 20-plus volunteers have sustained the program which benefits more than two hundred children each week. For more information, contact Richard Carlson at (802) 676-3641 or (802) 274-9763.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.