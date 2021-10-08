North Country:Biomass Co. Appeals Towns’ Tax Abatement Denials

A Maine-based company that claims ownership of biomass plants in Whitefield and Bethlehem has gone to the state in an effort to reduce its property taxes.
On Aug. 31, after selectmen in Whitefield and Bethlehem denied tax abatement requests earlier in the year, Stored Solar LLC, of West Enfield, Maine, appealed to the New Hampshire Board of Tax and Land Appeals.
The reason for the denials, say town officials in Whitefield, where the 16-megawatt DG Whitefield plant is located, and in Bethlehem, which has the 15-megawatt Pinetree Power, is partly because no record of a transfer of ownership to Stored Solar has come across their desks.
“They went to the BTLA and we are just waiting,” Judy Ramsdell, administrative assistant for the town of Whitefield, said Friday. “[The BLTA does] mediation and nothing has been scheduled yet. We still haven’t gotten anything on the ownership.”
Both Whitefield and Bethlehem selectmen authorized Lancaster-based utility appraiser Skip Sansoucy to look into the abatement requests and appeals and the ownership question.
Stored Solar Bethlehem LLC is challenging Bethlehem’s assessment for tax year 2020, arguing in its appeal that the plant at 1241 Whitefield Road is assessed at $894,600 (for land and buildings) and the company bought three plants, including the Bethlehem facility, at a sales price of $200,000 each.
Those sales prices, argue company representatives, were the result of a competitive bidding process and Stored Solar believes that the April 2020 market value of the Bethlehem property should be no more than $200,000.
The appeal went to a discussion by Bethlehem selectmen during their meeting on Monday, when they brought up their assessing contract with Sansoucy.
“One of our assessments has been challenged and the assessor needs to prepare files for court and do that very specific work that has to do with representing us,” said Bethlehem Select Board member Veronica Morris.
Resident Chris McGrath asked selectmen to ask themselves which is greater — the amount the town is going to spend in court or the amount it will get from the difference in the appraisal.
“That’s the question,” said Bethlehem Selectman Bruce Caplain.
Morris said this is the first appeal from the company and defending against the appeal and having it stand up in court might prevent future challenges.
“If we lose, that means we probably have a problem and we can reevaluate it,” she said. “That’s why I’m in favor of spending the money this time.”
Selectmen then agreed to ask Sansoucy to put a cap on the amount the town will spend on the appeal, and they will speak with Sansoucy before putting that cap at a specific dollar amount.
On Friday, Stored Solar manager William Harrington did not respond to a call for comment about the appeals, the ownership, and how the company plans to make financially viable the biomass plants, which have faced tough times in New Hampshire in recent years after legislation that would have required electric distribution companies to purchase renewable energy credits from the wood-fired plants to help keep them running until they became self-sufficient was vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2019.
Afterward, that action stalled some plants across New Hampshire, though some have resumed operations.
DG Whitefield, at 260 Airport and assessed at $1.75 million for the land and buildings, is currently running at reduced capacity. Pinetree Power could be running again next month.
Both went into operation three decades ago and each had employed some 20 area residents during peak operation.
Earlier in the year, the Valley News reported that Stored Solar, incorporated in Maine in 2016, acquired several plants in 2020, including Pinetree Power, owned by ENGIE North America, and DG Whitefield, owned by the New Jersey-based EWP Renewable Corp, and also bought biomass plants in the New Hampshire towns of Springfield, where EWP has operated the plant there, and in Tamworth, where ENGIE had been running a plant.
Vermont Digger reported that Stored Solar purchased the Ryegate Power Station in Vermont.
On Friday, Ryegate Town Clerk Liz Page said there is still no official record that the Ryegate plant is officially owned Stored Solar.
The company also reportedly owns two biomass plants in Maine and one in Massachusetts.
According to records at the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office, Harrington registered the names Stored Solar Bethlehem LLC and Stored Solar Whitefield LLC with the state.
While towns have no records of ownership as yet, a check on Friday with the registry of deeds at Coos and Grafton counties show recent filings for Pinetree Power and DG Whitefield that came after The Caledonian-Record’s last update on the biomass story in May.
On June 29 at Grafton Superior Court, deeds records show a transfer from Pinetree Power LLC to Stored Solar Bethlehem LLC, with no legal particulars given.
A certificate of amendment states “Stored Power LLC to Stored Solar Bethlehem LLC” and Harrington named as manager.
On Aug. 23 at Coos Superior Court, a posting shows the name of the New Hampshire Secretary of State and Stored Solar Whitefield LLC, with legal information likewise not given.
A representative of Stored Solar who asked not to be identified said the company does legally own the plants in Bethlehem and Whitefield said Stored Solar intends to make a lot of investments in those plants and revitalize all of its plants and add a lot of new equipment, which will expand the operations and jobs, and information for the public could be available after the first of the year.
In 2020 and in early 2021, Benoit Lamontagne, industrial agent for the Division of Economic Development of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, met several times with Harrington and Stored Solar representatives.
“I haven’t met with them recently, but the last time we did meet they were still looking to move forward with their project,” Lamontagne said Friday. “I’d love to see it. There is usually 20 people who are involved. I know it’s been less in the last year or so. We don’t want to see them down, that’s for sure.”
According to Stored Solar’s website, the name “solar” refers to biomass as stored solar energy and not energy generated from solar panel arrays.
Biomass supporters say the plants serve an important role by taking the low-grade wood from New Hampshire forests to keep the forests healthy and by helping to make the state’s energy portfolio more renewable and diverse.
They supported past legislation efforts to temporarily subsidize the plants, which had faced recent headwinds competing on the wholesale market and with other forms of renewable energy.
According to a Plymouth State University study, the biomass industry contributed some $250 million annually to local economies and supported direct jobs at the plants and indirect jobs in supporting industries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.