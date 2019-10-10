North Country Biomass Industry Takes Another Blow

Pinetree Power in Bethlehem is not operating as the business considers how to move forward without legislation requiring the purchase of its power at above-market rates. (File Photo)

One day after a vote by the New Hampshire Legislature failed to override the governor’s veto of a 2019 law that would have required electric distribution companies to purchase renewable energy credits from New Hampshire’s independent biomass plants, a federal agency struck another blow to the wood-burning facilities.

On Sept. 19, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a November 2018 petition by the New England Ratepayers Association, an Eversource-supporting group, that asked the commission to nullify a 2018 New Hampshire law and declare that it alone has the sole authority to set energy prices.

