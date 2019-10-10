North Country Biomass Industry Takes Another Blow

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
One day after a vote by the New Hampshire Legislature failed to override the governor’s veto of a 2019 law that would have required electric distribution companies to purchase renewable energy credits from New Hampshire’s independent biomass plants, a federal agency struck another blow to the wood-burning facilities.
On Sept. 19, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved a November 2018 petition by the New England Ratepayers Association, an Eversource-supporting group, that asked the commission to nullify a 2018 New Hampshire law and declare that it alone has the sole authority to set energy prices.
