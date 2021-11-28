North Country Businesses Join Expanding Cross New Hampshire Bike Trail

After launching in 2019, the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail (xNHAT), an 83-mile path for bikers, walkers, runners, cross country skiers, and others that runs through North Country towns, has a growing number of local businesses and new partners in the mix.
Some local proprietors have seen a bump in business.
The North Country Welcomes Bicyclists initiative was introduced in 2021 to get the word out to bicyclists who need lodging, meals, supplies, or a bike repair kit.
“The xNHAT has been really popular, and I am very proud of the interest in the route and the numbers of cyclists and walkers who have enjoyed it,” said Marianne Borowski, founder and president of xNHAT. “This year, we have mailed 1,493 maps, so far, by email request to individuals from 41 of the 50 states, and four countries.”
Also mailed were 400 celebratory end-to-ender patches to finishers in 2021, many of them bicyclists, but also some walkers and cross-counter skiers.
Some bicyclists complete the route in segments during a season while others complete it in a few days or even one day.
“Families with kids, seniors in their early 80s, and everyone in between are enjoying and completing the route,” said Borowski. “They are also staying overnight, eating at the cafes and restaurants, enjoying the breweries, going grocery shopping, visiting the bike shops, engaging shuttle services.”
In her bicycling trips in Quebec and New York State, Borowski said she was impressed by programs called “Bienvenue Cyclists” and “Bike Friendly New York”.
“These programs promote lodgings that provide special services for bicyclists,” she said. “The lodgings attract and welcome travelers on bicycles with a safe and indoor place to store the bike. They provide basic bike tools, an air pump, a hose to wash off the mud, and information useful for travelers touring by bicycle. I thought that cyclists traveling on the xNHAT would appreciate the same welcoming.”
Keeping on that theme, the North Country Welcomes Bicyclists (NCWB) program was born.
The xNHAT applied for a grant to get NCWB rolling and was honored to receive $12,500 from the You Have Our Trust Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, said Borowski.
“The NCWB’s focus is to provide permanently fixed bike repair stations to town parks and tool kits and air pumps to lodgings, cafes and other businesses where a local, visiting, or cross-state touring cyclists might just need an adjustment to their bike or a tire fill-up,” she said. “Amenities like trail head Porta-Potties, trash cans, benches and bike racks are also part of this program. All of the equipment, installation, materials, and labor are provided to the towns and businesses at no cost.”
The response, said Borowski, has been great, and lodgings along the route that include the Littleton Motel, Thayer’s Inn in Littleton, and Israel River Campground in Jefferson have seen an increase in business through the promotion of cyclo-tourism in the region.
To date, the NCWB program has provided Dero Fixit bike workstations and four tool kits/air pumps to trail heads in town parks, lodgings, a campground and a cafe; two sets of bike tool kits and air pumps to companies that provide shuttle services for cyclists; three Porta-Potty rentals installed at trail head parking lots in Whitefield (Pondicherry National Wildlife Refuge); and three trash cans to control litter at trail heads in Woodsville.
The town of Bethlehem, Israel River Campground, town of Lisbon train station, Thayer’s Inn, Littleton Motel, town of Littleton Riverfront Park are making available bike repair stations; Maura at Your Service shuttle service in Jefferson and the Inn at Bowman in Jefferson are offering hand tools and small stations; Lancaster Priority Transportation is offering hand tools and a pump station; and Nootka Lodge in Woodsville and Gather Together Cafe in Woodsville are making available a small repair kit and a pump.
Erin Atkinson, owner of the Gather Together Cafe, said she has seen an uptick in her business since the trail grew in popularity, and she expects that to continue for her and for other businesses along the route.
“I get a lot of bikers,” Atkinson said Friday. “People have stopped here and have written nice things about the cafe. I always make sure their water bottles are full. I’m so darned impressed someone just biked 80 miles … It’s been really nice seeing it grow and seeing more and more people come through.”
Atkinson thanked Borowksi for putting in the hard work in developing and promoting xNHAT, for securing grants for the bike repair stations and other necessities, and for her generosity, including the donations of the trash cans for Woodsville.
In progress are six benches for visitors to enjoy scenic segments of the Presidential Rail Trail in Jefferson and Whitefield.
The xNHAT is also partnering with North Country Council for a grant application to the People Are Bikes group to promote a ride-and-rack program to add bike racks at businesses and towns so bicyclists can safely lock their bikes while they visit, dine, or shop, said Borowski.
Littleton will be one bike rack town.
“We are expanding the program next year to more towns and lodgings along the route of the xNHAT and further north,” she said. “We will offer the Dero Fixit stations or tool kit/pump to the mountain biking centers and also to town parks and a few lodgings in Colebrook and Pittsburg, where the rail trail, dirt roads, and low traffic can attract gravel cyclists and bike-packing.”
Along with expanding northward, xNHAT has plans to work with more businesses along the route, said Borowski.
Locations for Fixit stations include the Maple Leaf Motel in Littleton, the developing Rail Trail Village in Littleton, Rustic Log Cabins in Lisbon, Burns Lake Campground in Whitefield, Art Gallery Hostel in Whitefield, Mountain View Grand Hotel in Whitefield, the Lancaster Motel, the town park in Colebrook, and the Colebrook Country Club Motel.
xNHAT connects to the Cross Vermont Adventure Trail to the west and to Bethel, Maine, to the east, to the trail in Maine that Borowski, of Glen, N.H., seeks to extend to Lewiston.
The Maine and Vermont trails, in turn, connect to trails in other states, to New York and beyond.
“It’s been very fun to work with the towns and the connectivity is exciting,” said Borowski. “We have a few grant programs to move it forward.”
