North Country:Businesses Receiving COVID-19 Main Street Relief Money

As they struggle to stay afloat, retain employees and help keep the local economy going, some businesses and organizations in the North Country are receiving Main Street relief money under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
For transparency, there is a link on the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) web page showing how much each received and it be accessed by plugging in the name of the town.
“Everything is out in the open and very clear,” said state Rep. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton.
In April, Hennessey was appointed to the GOFERR advisory board, which has been meeting every two weeks to gather stakeholder input and develop recommendations on how to spend the $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money set aside for New Hampshire.
On Monday, the applications for self-employment opened up, she said.
Funding opportunities for others are also being looked at.
“Our next meeting is at the end of the month, and at that point what I’m hoping to do is propose additional funds for any group or type of business or someone who thought they didn’t need funding, but now realize they do,” said Hennessey.
One group now coming to the advisory board now summer camps that are organized in different ways, with some for-profit and others nonprofit, she said.
“There’s been several groups that have been missed,” said Hennessey. “Hopefully, we can do a roundup of those who didn’t qualify previously or who thought they didn’t need money, but need it now.”
Also being proposed are more funds for community colleges and for housing groups, she said.
So far, dozens of businesses across the North Country have received funding, with average disbursement per business in the low to high five-figure range, and a few disbursements in the six figures for some of the larger businesses.
In Littleton, which to date has received a total of $2.743 million in funds disbursed to 55 businesses, the largest disbursements have gone Brau Inc., doing business as Schilling Beer Co., which received $264,642,; Secured Network Services at $238,135; Timberwolf Logging at $235,836; Littleton Freehouse at $193,808; Littleton Millwork at $170,641; and Chutters candy store at $102,673.
In Bethlehem, which to date has received a total of $330,725 funds disbursed to 10 businesses, The Floorworks received the largest of the funds disbursed, at $125,703. Rosa Flamingo’s received $50,095.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.