North Country Career Center Personnel Meet With Dr. Biden In Burlington

From left at the North Country Career Center April 5, Governor Phil Scott; Karen Chitambar, NCCC Transportation Science Technology Instructor; Miguel Cardona, US Secretary of State; Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady; and Transportation Science Technology students Ally Howell, Noah Wilson and Payton Lefebvre.
BURLINGTON — Personnel from North Country Career Center’s Transportation Science Technology program met with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at BETA Technologies in Burlington on her April 5 visit to Vermont. This high-profile program was chosen to represent the evolution and inclusion of emerging technologies into career & technical education programs, elevating student opportunities into high-demand, well-paying career pathways.
NCCC’s program was chosen by the Vermont Agency of Education from among the hundreds of programs at career & technical education centers in Vermont as an exemplar of a high school program performing at the same high level as BETA.
Program instructor Karen Chitambar has been instrumental in bringing EV (Electric Vehicle) technologies and training to secondary students to prepare them to enter the hybrid and electric vehicle workforce. Students Ally Hammond, Payton Lefebvre, and Noah Wilson explained and demonstrated diagnostic technology to the visiting delegation.
