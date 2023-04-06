North Country Career Center Personnel Meet With Dr. Biden In Burlington
From left at the North Country Career Center April 5, Governor Phil Scott; Karen Chitambar, NCCC Transportation Science Technology Instructor; Miguel Cardona, US Secretary of State; Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady; and Transportation Science Technology students Ally Howell, Noah Wilson and Payton Lefebvre.

BURLINGTON — Personnel from North Country Career Center’s Transportation Science Technology program met with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at BETA Technologies in Burlington on her April 5 visit to Vermont. This high-profile program was chosen to represent the evolution and inclusion of emerging technologies into career & technical education programs, elevating student opportunities into high-demand, well-paying career pathways.

NCCC’s program was chosen by the Vermont Agency of Education from among the hundreds of programs at career & technical education centers in Vermont as an exemplar of a high school program performing at the same high level as BETA.

