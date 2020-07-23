Two lawsuits involving Casella Waste Systems in the North Country are advancing.
The first case, filed more than two years ago by conservation groups that allege Casella’s North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem is discharging pollutants into the Ammonoosuc River, is seeking an amended claim by the groups after a recent Supreme Court of the United States ruling regarding the federal Clean Water Act (CWA) and a lawsuit in Hawaii, a decision that in large part favors environmentalists.
The second, a New Hampshire Superior Court lawsuit filed by Casella in April alleging defamation against a Dalton man and the Forest Lake Association, is moving forward after Casella agreed to drop the Forest Lake Association as a defendant.
Federal Clean Water Act Case
In November, the SCOTUS heard oral arguments in a case called County of Maui vs. Hawaii Wildlife Fund, which, as in the case against Casella in Bethlehem, alleges pollution discharges in violation of the CWA and asks if pollution from a point source that can reach a navigable waterway (in Bethlehem, the Ammonoosuc River) must be regulated.
According to a November report in The National Law Journal, the issue is whether the federal clean water law requires certain permits when pollutants are conveyed from one source through groundwaters to navigable waters.
On April 23, SCOTUS issued a 6-3 decision rejecting Maui County’s argument it does not need a CWA permit and stating a CWA permit for a pollutant discharge would be required for point or non-point sources, for what the court said is the “functional equivalent” of a direct discharge.
The Conservation Law Foundation and Toxics Action Center, two groups that in May 2018 filed the lawsuit against Casella/NCES in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire, argue Casella is currently illegally discharging pollutants in Bethlehem that include 1, 4 dioxane, a suspected carcinogen, and elevated levels of iron and manganese into the Ammonoosuc River without the federal permit.
The permits put a cap on which pollutants can be discharged by a point source and mandate steps to limit the discharge of pollutants.
On July 15, CLF and TAC asked the court if they could amend their lawsuit against Casella to add an alternative claim in light of the SCOTUS decision.
Casella, they argue, takes the position that the drainage channel is a “water of the United States” and not a point source.
“If the Court were to agree with [Casella] on that issue, recent U.S. Supreme Court jurisprudence makes clear that [Casella] would still be in violation of the CWA for discharging pollutants without a [National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System] permit,” wrote the two groups’ attorneys. “The Landfill adds pollutants, through groundwater, to the Drainage Channel and thus to the Ammonoosuc River in a manner that is the functional equivalent of a direct discharge from a point source (the Landfill) into navigable waters (the Drainage Channel and the Ammonoosuc River). Defendants have not obtained a NPDES permit authorizing this discharge and are therefore violating the CWA.”
As of Thursday, Casella attorneys have not responded to CLF’s and TAC’s request to amend the lawsuit.
The company seeks an expansion of the Bethlehem landfill that would extend its life to 2026.
Defamation Case
In April at Merrimack Superior Court in Concord, Casella filed a defamation lawsuit against opponents of the company’s proposed 180-acre landfill in Dalton beside Forest Lake State Park.
Named in the suit were Jon Swan and Save Forest Lake, a group he founded, as well as the Forest Lake Association and up to 20 members of those groups that the company called “Doe Defendants 1-20.”
In June, Casella agreed to drop the Forest Lake Association as defendant because “as an unincorporated association it is not a jural entity,” wrote Casella attorneys Bryan Gould and Cooley Arroyo.
“Casella expressly maintains, reserves, and does not non-suit its claims against those individuals who are designated as Doe Defendants in the complaint and whose names may be substituted for those of Doe Defendants if and when the identities and roles in the conduct described in the complaint become known to Casella through investigation and discovery,” said Gould and Arroyo.
The company alleges Swan and the defendants disseminated falsehoods about Casella throughout the state of New Hampshire with the purpose of damaging the company’s reputation.
Swan argues his statements are opinions protected under the First Amendment and other statements are based in facts found in various public records.
On July 8, the case went to a hearing on Swan’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
The court could render a decision on the request to dismiss some time in August.
