A year after its challenge to New Hampshire’s biomass plants, a Massachusetts-headquartered group has filed another petition with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, this time targeting small renewable energy projects.
If successful, it would have nationwide ramifications for state net metering programs and jeopardize several solar projects proposed for the North Country.
In its latest petition, the New England Ratepayers Association, founded in 2013 and headed by New Hampshire lobbyist Marc Brown, its president who has declined to disclose the group’s members and funding, is taking aim at full net metering transactions, the process by which surplus power from solar panels or other renewable energy generators goes back to the interconnected public utility power grid and permits customer-generators to offset the cost of power drawn from the utility.
Net metering would make economically feasible renewable energy projects like the solar arrays, about 5 megawatts each, proposed for the towns of Northumberland and Whitefield, the latter of which would receive up to $140,000 in estimated annual revenue.
NERA, though, argues net metering amounts to a “significant subsidy” borne by rate payers and that the power sold back to the grid is a wholesale energy sale. The group asks that FERC to declare that FERC alone has exclusive jurisdiction over wholesale markets.
“States treat the monthly excess generation as being subject to state rate-making jurisdiction and the prices typically far exceed the applicable wholesale rate,” the group argues.
Others disagree, and NERA’s petition that was filed with FERC on April 14 prompted scores of clean energy groups and individuals across the nation and in New Hampshire filing as intervenors or as commenters to fight it.
NERA agreed to extend its initial 30-day request for a deadline for comments by another 30 days, to June 14.
Not intervening but questioning the timing of the filing during a pandemic and NERAs’ argument that the energy going back to the grid constitutes a wholesale energy transaction is Madeleine Mineau, executive director of the nonprofit Clean Energy NH, founded in 2003 by group of people interested in sustainable energy and growing to date to include seven staff members, two in the North Country, with a mission focused on energy efficiency, education, advocacy, policy, and clean technology and clean transportation.
“We certainly think it is very concerning, and lot of people have been questioning the timing of it,” she said. “There is no real reason to bring up this challenge now because it’s a challenging time for everyone to respond and fully engage.”
Net metering has always been in the purview of states, and 45 states have net metering programs, said Mineau.
“We feel that is very appropriate and that is what should continue,” she said. “We certainly disagree with the challenge and are happy to see so many intervenors fight to have their state set their own net metering programs. We strongly believe it is a retail program that should be squarely within the jurisdiction of the states. It’s energy that is within the distribution system and it’s a retail transaction. We believe net metering is a billing mechanism, a credit you can retrieve on your bill. It’s not a wholesale transaction.”
In addition to being a registered New Hampshire lobbyist for NERA, Brown is chief lobbyist for the Concord-based Advantage Government Affairs LLC, which represents the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, headquartered in Washington, D.C., and for the National Association of Settlement Purchasers, headquartered in Texas.
On Friday, Brown did not respond to a voice mail and email inquiring if it is still NERA’s policy to not disclose its members and donors, and if so, why it remains policy. He was also asked if NERA lobbies on behalf of larger utilities or has any ties to them.
According to NERA’s 990 nonprofit form filing for 2018 in New Hampshire, it had $245,000 in contributions and paid $126,920 in salaries, with $102,000 to Brown.
NERA’s application to FERC challenging net metering required a filing of fee of $30,600.
Last year, it paid a filing last year of $27,130 for its petition challenging New Hampshire biomass.
For both petitions, NERA enlisted the international Steptoe and Johnson law firm, which has also represented Eversource Energy,
“We also feel very strongly it’s way beyond time [NERA has] to disclose their members when they are involved in cases like that at federal or state level,” said Mineau. “It should be known whose interests they are representing. We are very transparent about who our members are and where our funding comes from. We certainly would like to know who we are up against and who is raising these points.”
On Friday, representatives of Eversource Energy were asked if Eversource is a donor to NERA, either directly or indirectly through an agent, affiliate or other person, and if Eversource or anyone working for Eversource is member of NERA.
The company was also asked if anyone from or affiliated with Eversource, an attorney, agent or other person, has provided legal counsel, legal fees, or directed NERA’s filings with FERC or provided NERA with statements or documents to include in its filings.
Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said, “At Eversource, we’re focused on innovative solutions that lower costs for our customers, improve reliability and advance clean energy – including our commitment to help lead the integration of distributed energy resources like solar to our electric system. We are not involved in any way with this petition to FERC, we have not made any contributions to NERA and we are not a member.”
In September 2019, FERC approved a petition by NERA asking FERC to nullify a New Hampshire law that sought to require electric distribution companies that include Eversource to purchase renewable energy credits from the state’s five independent biomass plants, including the plants in Whitefield and Bethlehem, and declare that FERC alone has the authority to set energy prices.
Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed both the biomass bill and the net metering bill, Senate Bill 159, which sought to raise the net metering limits for customer-generators from 1 megawatt to 5.
Through an amendment, SB 159 would have required 50 percent of the energy produced by the generator to be used on site, resulting in less energy being put back on the grid.
Current statute sets the requirement at 20 percent.
Still at the statehouse, though, is another Senate bill that also seeks to raise net metering limits up to 5 megawatts.
