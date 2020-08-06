North Country: Challenge To Small Renewable Energy Projects Dismissed

A challenge to small renewable energy projects in New Hampshire has been defeated at the federal level, giving hope to supporters of rooftop solar, commercial solar, small hydroelectric, and other clean energy projects n New Hampshire.

On July 16, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission dismissed a petition filed in April by the New England Ratepayers Association, which targeted net metering transactions, the process by which surplus power from solar panels or other renewable energy generators goes back to the interconnected public utility power grid and permits customer-generators to offset the cost of power drawn from the utility.

