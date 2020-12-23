NEWPORT — The three winners of the North Country Chamber of Commerce Lighting and Decoration contest were recently announced.

Taking first place in the Business Category was Curtis-Britch Funeral Home in Newport, with a lighted depiction and diorama of Christmas Eve at Valley Forge in 1777. First place in the Derby Home category was the Gene Tessier residence on Salem View Heights, while first place in the Newport Home category was Jim and Nicole Johnson on Park Avenue.

