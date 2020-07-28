North Country Chamber Players To Perform Outdoors In Franconia

Members of the North Country Chamber Players will perform “Music for Kids” on July 29 outside the Abbie Greenleaf Library in Franconia, N.H., at 11 a.m. People attending the free event are encouraged to wear a mask and keep physically distant from others.

