LITTLETON , NH — North Country Charter Academy, located in Lancaster and Littleton, N.H., held its 17th Commencement Ceremony, honoring the Class of 2021 graduates, on June 6 at the Littleton Opera House.
State Sen. Erin Hennessey was the keynote speaker for the event, congratulating the students for meeting the challenge of completing their high school education during a year of a pandemic: “You adapted. You discovered creative work-a-rounds, also known as ‘hacks.’ You found ways to stay close to the most important people in your lives despite being separated and sometimes isolated. You finished your education. As individuals and classmates, you are real life examples of perseverance.”
Other speakers included Lisa Lavoie, Superintendent of School at NCCA; Georgia Caron, chairperson of the Board of Trustees; NH District 1 Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney; Monica Scales and Lori Champagne, both parents of students in the graduating class.
Graduate Kayden Willey spoke about his education experience at NCCA Littleton.
Members of the 2021 graduating class at NCCA Lancaster include: Amber Ausiejus, Megan Bilodeau, Dakota Bishop, Kendrick Cass, Elizabeth Duguay, Dakota Flanders, Carly Hart, Patrick Hopkins, Jayden Hodge, Connor Howe, Brittany King, Bryson Lamontagne and Michael MacMahan.
Members of the 2021 graduating class at NCCA Littleton include: Jacob Arsenault, Jared Bradley, Sierra Champagne, Angel Greene, Hayden Ingerson, Isaak Labor, Theodore Lemay, Destinie Marland, Brody Palmer, Ian Scales, Francesca Veltri and Kayden Willey.
