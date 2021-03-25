Every year for the past quarter century, they get out there to reenact the first snowmobile ascent of Mt. Washington, on March 23, 1963, via the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
Not every time they get to the top — the winds and cold above treeline can be deadly and they have to turn back.
Other years, they do reach the 6,288-foot summit.
This past Sunday was one of them.
While a normal year would see nearly a dozen local riders from the New England Antique Snowmobile Club participate in the reenactment, Sunday had just two members — Littleton resident, Roger Emerson, the club president for Littleton, and Mike Lavoie, of Haverhill.
Normally, nine club members go each year with one who owns a vintage rear-engine sled making the invite, making for a total of 10, which Emerson said is the maximum amount for safety on the mountain.
All ride vintage sleds.
In 2021, the number of club members ended up being far fewer, but, being the dedicated die-hards they are, they weren’t going to let a year slip past without honoring the history.
“We were scheduled for the week before, on the 14th, but there was snow and 80 mph winds with no visibility,” Emerson said Wednesday. “We canceled that, but not everyone was able to go on Sunday because of commitments, and it ended up being the two of us.”
As a birthday present to his daughter, Lavoie also brought his daughter, Michelle, along for the ride, which is about eight miles up the road and eight back.
Celebrating the Polaris machines that made the first ascent nearly six decades ago, Emerson rode a 1961 Polaris, the last year for the color blue, and Lavoie a 1964 Polaris Voyager, the latter of which has a double-wide, side-by-side seating made in that year.
“We’ve been doing this for 25 years and I think we made the top six times,” said Emerson. “Some years, we have to call it off, because if we get rain and it freezes, it’s ice and we don’t want to go on that. Other years, the snow is gone if we don’t have a good winter … We have other stories of the weather coming in on us. Anything above treeline is a bonus.”
On Sunday, they had some bare spots going up, but did make it to the top on what Emerson called an incredible day in terms of weather.
“At 5,500 feet, the winds started getting to us and we started bundling up,” he said. “The temperature on top was in the low 20s, and the wind made it close to zero, but when the wind stopped and the sun hit it warmed right back up.”
Among those making the first Mt. Washington snowmobile ascent in 1963 was Paul Doherty, of Gorham, who served as a conservation officer with New Hampshire Fish and Game and was known as a snowmobiling icon, said Emerson.
Polaris founder Edgar Heteen, who died in 2011, was another first-ascent pioneer.
Emerson, who participated in the 50th anniversary ride in 2013, now converses with Heteen’s son, nephew and grandchildren, who remain interested in the reenactment rides, with son Mike and nephew Alex participating in that half-century anniversary ride.
“They know what we do every year, and it’s a cool thing that these guys recognize,” said Emerson.
On a number of reenactment rides, some of the original sleds, a few of them restored, are used.
Emerson thanked a big partner.
“We take a small donation to the Auto Road every year,” he said. “They are wonderful people to work with us on this ride and we thank the Mt. Washington Auto Road for helping us make this happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.