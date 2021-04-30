As the region’s economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Country Council and a critical collaborator are presenting community leaders with an expanding basket of economic development tools and incentives to help build and revitalize communities, attract investment, retain people and grow tax bases.
Some of the state and federal initiatives are new and go beyond what for decades has been the mainstay programs.
“Traditional economic development measures were more jobs, more tax base, and more housing, and all of those are still viable,” Stuart Arnett, of the Arnett Development Group (ADG) said during the NCC commission’s remote meeting on Wednesday. “More recently, you are starting to see a wider definition of community development. The North Country in particular, having visitors and vacationers for an area that has had an outflow of people for quite some time, is now seeing an inflow.”
That brings families, a diversity in demographics, younger residents and new ways of thinking, he said.
“The interesting thing is more places are identifying economic development, which people used to think as factories and shopping centers, as preservation and re-purposing and reuse of authentic assets,” said Arnett.
The historic Gasholder House in Concord, owned by Liberty Utilities, is an example, he said.
“They wanted to do a demolition,” said Arnett. “By working with the preservation alliance, all three parties the other day signed a memorandum of understanding to start putting money into it to preserve it. Everybody is talking about that as an economic development project, even though its preservation, which is great.”
Wednesday’s meeting includes representatives for the towns of Northumberland, Whitefield, Bethlehem, Sugar Hill, Coos County and other communities.
“We work often with Stuart,” said Michelle Moren-Gray, executive director for the NCC, which is the regional planning commission. “He did a SWOT [strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats] analysis for a comprehensive economic development strategy in 2018 and we collaborated on projects here and there, such as the Jefferson building reuse and several projects in Bethlehem.”
Tools
In its 14th year, ADG advances community planning and economic development.
“We believe every community can have a better future and our objective is to help towns realize that,” said Arnett.
Tools, he said, including what he called other people’s money, such as grants, more revenues for enterprises, and private investment, the latter of which can be put into newly-designated federal opportunity zones, New Hampshire enterprise zones, and new market tax credits.
Sources of outside funding include the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Community Development Block Grant, Northern Border Regional Commission, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, U.S. Small Business Administration, and state agencies such as the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (DES) and Department of Transportation (DOT).
Communities can also invest in themselves through tax increment financing, or TIF, districts, and can capitalize on their assets, such as redeveloping municipal real estate and can implement low- to no-cost public investment through volunteerism.
As for other people’s money, there are related funding sources that add to economic development, but they’re not specifically called economic development, said Arnett.
“DES put out some notices about increased amounts of money for water and sewer and drainage projects, ” he said. “That’s very important for the development of some areas. New Hampshire DOT is frequently putting out programs that can affect the development of a community.”
There are also housing opportunities.
“MTAG, the Municipal Technical Assistance Grant, is a fund of money coming through the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority and run through a not-for-profit called Plan New Hampshire,” said Arnett. “It’s a grant program that has a 25-percent match, but it allows you to look at revising your zoning for the purpose of getting additional choices for housing. We used it two or three times successfully in communities.”
The SBA helps local enterprises, and although it’s not economic development per se, it assists businesses that are in a community, he said.
There are also ways to help with tourism promotion.
TIF District
Funding that communities can implement themselves including the TIF districts, said Arnett, who described how they work.
“It’s public investment often using debt to pay for infrastructure such as water, sewer, roads and industrial parks traditionally,” he said. “More recently, we have been encouraging … things like broadband, enhanced recreational sites, and preservation projects as eligible project uses.”
The idea is to create new tax revenues.
“This tax revenue is the increment of the tax increment financing title,” said Arnett. “Then you take that increment to pay the IOU that the town has until that’s paid down to zero. Then the district goes away and the town keeps all of the revenue once that bond is paid off. Basically, it’s using new revenue to pay off the debt until it gets to zero and then you keep all of it.”
Once a municipality decides to adopt a TIF district, it creates a plan that includes the current tax base and a projection of what it will be after development to show the break-even point, which, if well-written, is a year or close to it, said Arnett.
Whether in the district or out, the tax rate and zoning are the same.
“You can do broadband and any capital investment project,” he said. “Once the bond is paid off, the line on the map goes away, then the revenue goes back to the general fund calculation and never goes lower because all you’re using from TIF is the increment to do it. It’s one of the bigger tools for municipalities.”
The size of a community doesn’t matter as even a small one can use a TIF district for public investment, said Arnett.
“The smallest town to the largest city still needs to think about infrastructure for its development,” he said. “It could be the acquisition of a building the municipality sees as important to development.”
The size of a project also doesn’t matter, and a bond obligation a town might want to take on could be as low as $50,000 to $100,000, he said.
“One small benefit of a TIF is any bonding that happens within a TIF district is not part of your bonding limits. Because the state figures you have a way of paying it off, they do not include that in your bonding cap,” said Arnett.
Opportunity Zone
A new program, about a year and half old, is the federal tax incentive program called the opportunity zone.
“It’s limited by sites and there are 27 sites selected in New Hampshire,” he said. “Most of the North Country is in an eligible opportunity zone designated area.”
The program is similar to the Community Development Finance Authority tax credit, said Arnett.
“It allows an entity to pay less taxes if they invest in designated areas,” he said. “It’s a tax credit on what’s called unrealized capital gains … It’s typically real estate in the zone, some new, and some redevelopment. You can also invest in a small business in the zone, though that’s rare. Maybe one of the things in the North Country is to encourage investment in small businesses.”
The investor receives a tax deferral on a portion of the investment, a tax reduction of 5 to 10 percent depending on how many years the investment stays in the zone, and a capital appreciation tax elimination, meaning if the value of property triples over 10 years, for example, anything for the first 10 is eliminated, he said.
