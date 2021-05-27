North Country Communities Plan Memorial Day Ceremonies

As the region gradually pulls out of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of North Country communities that limited or canceled Memorial Day ceremonies last year will hold ceremonies for 2021.
WOODSVILLE
Beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, American Legion Post 20 will hold a Memorial Day parade on Route 302/Central Street.
The parade begins at Woodsville Village Pizza, at 179 Central St. and marches down Central Street to a ceremony at the flagpole, where new Haverhill Police Chief David Appleby will be guest speaker.
From there, the parade will continue to the Ray Burton Bridge, at Central Street and Route 125, for a wreath ceremony, followed by a march back to the American Legion post, at 4 Ammonoosuc St. in Woodsville, for a final ceremony and lunch.
In the afternoon, a visit will be made to the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill to honor the veterans there.
At 10 a.m. in Haverhill, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5245 will hold a ceremony at its new veterans park behind the town of Haverhill municipal building.
LANCASTER
The Lancaster VFW Post 3041 will hold a full Memorial Day parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Monday at Soldiers Park in Lancaster and ends at the VFW post at 259 Main St.
The parade will stop from time to time for ceremonies and wreath laying at Soldiers Park, the bridge on Main Street, Centennial Park, and a ceremony at the post.
Members of the public are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Because of COVID concerns during planning, this year will feature no guest speaker or community picnic.
At 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the Mt. Royal Academy North Catholic School will conduct a small Memorial Day ceremony at Centennial Park.
LITTLETON
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 will not hold its annual procession down Main Street or the gathering at the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Cottage Street, but the community’s servicemen killed in wars and conflicts will still be honored.
Small ceremonies with a guest speaker will take place at the VFW’s pavilion at 600 Cottage St. between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.
The public is welcome to attend, but will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
