NORTH COUNTRY, N.H. — Voter turnout across the North Country was at, or above, the state average in most towns.
Information from the New Hampshire Secretary of State shows that four local communities had better than 80 percent voter turnout.
Two were located in Coos County (Randolph, 84.8 percent; Clarksville, 82 percent) and two were in Grafton County (Easton, 81.6 percent; Sugar Hill, 80.7 percent).
Meanwhile, Littleton matched the state average of 67.7 percent.
Overall New Hampshire voters cast 626,845 ballots, surpassing the previous midterm high of 580,214 in 2018.
One reason for the record turnout: Young voters.
Nationwide, nearly 30 percent of young adults (ages 18 to 29) voted in the 2022 mid-term elections, making it the second-highest youth turnout in three decades, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.
Research shows that youth turnout was even higher in battleground states including New Hampshire, according to CIRCLE.
