The weekly North Country Community Announcements are back.
The email listserve, which amplifies community, nonprofit and cultural events in the North Country and beyond, has been around since 2012. While curators, Claire and Zak Mei, of Easton, sent out one roundup of online events and another with local grocery delivery options in March of 2020, their next communiqué did not hit inboxes until June: “WE’RE BACK!”
The couple said that there were finally enough in-person events going on to bring the service back and, four months after the addition of a baby to their family, they had enough time to do so.
North Country Community Announcements began with Franconia resident, Tova Cohen who was looking for a way to volunteer from home as she cared for her elderly mother back in 2012.
“Volunteering is extremely important to me,” she said. “I really feel that if everybody in the community volunteers in whatever way suits them, we will all be richer for it … [The email list] just seemed like it would be a good service and there was a gap in the community. I’m 67 now, and most people on the list were my age and they were using email.”
“In doing it, I realized how much is going on here,” said Cohen. “Anyone who thinks that living up here, there aren’t lots of cultural opportunities and events to get together is just not paying attention.”
The listserve slowly but surely grew to around 700 subscribers when Cohen turned it over to Claire and Zack in 2017. At that point, the weekly email had become more of a chore than a “labor of love” for its founder.
Enter Claire and Zak, who had met in Boston, moved to the area, and used Cohen’s weekly emails regularly to find events.
“We’ve traveled a lot together and Zak always finds community calendars so that we can find some events to go to,” said Claire.
When Cohen sent out an email asking for a new curator of the listserve to step forward, Zak replied.
“I wanted to have that service continue, and I wasn’t sure anybody else was going to step in,” he said.
Cohen was delighted to connect with Claire and Zak and have them take the reins.
Like clockwork, the pair send out the weekly email every Monday detailing the coming week’s events. While the North Country is their focus, events from St. Johnsbury make their way into the emails as well.
“If anyone emails us asking to add an event and it’s not a business promo, we usually add it,” said Claire. “From our house, it’s about 40 minutes to St. J. and 40 minutes to Lancaster. If we’re willing to travel for an event, other people probably are too.”
The couple loves to hear from people and groups that they haven’t previously.
“Feedback and input from the community make the list better,” Zak said.
The curators of the list can be reached at northcountrycommuntylist@gmail.com, and interested parties may subscribe at tinyletter.com/north-country-community-announcements. A full calendar listing of events can also be found at tinyurl.com/NorthCountryCalendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.