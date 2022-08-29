LITTLETON — North Country Community Radio is taking the next step.
The non-profit last week was awarded a $244,000 grant through the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
The funds will allow the independent, commercial-free radio station to upgrade and expand its recording studio.
The grant will cover half of the project costs.
“It’s really exciting. It’s a dream come true, actually,” said NCCR Executive Director Nate Alberts.
North Country Community Radio has enjoyed steady progress over the past decade.
It began streaming online in 2012 and soon after expanded to terrestrial airwaves.
Today, the radio station is based at Mt. Eustis Commons in Littleton and can be heard on 99.9 FM.
It broadcasts around the clock and features a slew of original programming. Its transmitter atop the Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem reaches a 15-mile radius.
The station’s growth has accelerated this year.
In July, NCCR assumed ownership of Jerry Jam. The three-day jam-band music festival draws 5,000 people annually and gives the non-profit more visibility and an additional funding source.
The Northern Borders Regional Commission grant was awarded a month later and will allow NCCR to broadcast live music and produce original audio/video content.
“We’ve been upping our video content. We’ve always strived to have a regular ‘Tiny Desk’ sort of series,” Alberts said, referring to the popular National Public Radio ‘Tiny Desk Concert Series.’” “I think with the [upgraded and expanded] studio, we’ll be able to do that regularly and in high quality.”
It will also allow NCCR to provide recording services for up-and-coming local acts.
“The idea is to provide affordable recording to local bands, so that they can have some sort of promotional tool, or an album, to help them in the music business,” Alberts said.
NCCR will also use grant money to purchase equipment for use at Jerry Jam, which could also be used to stage other off-site music events.
Alberts said the grant money will allow North Country Community Radio to be more “self-sufficient.”
It was the second time NCCR had applied for a Northern Borders grant, and Alberts was thrilled that the application was approved.
It supports the radio station’s five-year plan, which outlines steps to expand its outreach, increase participation, and grow listenership.
Considering that only 56 of 181 grant applications from Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont were approved, Alberts said that Northern Borders’s support for the radio station confirmed that NCCR is on the right track, and that the future is bright.
“We have a lot of momentum, and it’s continuing to snowball in a good direction,” he said.
