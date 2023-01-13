North Country:Concerns Voiced About Bill Seeking To Replace N.H. Site Evaluation Committee

In October, a panel of legislators met to recommend the elimination of the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee. The text of a House bill for 2023 that directly seeks to do that was released this week. Left to right: legislative aide Griffin Roberge, state Sen. Bob Guida, state Sen Ruth Ward, state Rep. Michael Vose; state Rep. Michael Harrington, and state Rep. Peter Leishman. (Photo contributed by New Hampshire Bulletin)

Concerns are being voiced about a bill that would dissolve the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee, which was created more than 50 years ago, in 1971, to review, approve, monitor and enforce compliance in the siting, construction and operation of large-scale energy facilities.

House Bill 609, prime-sponsored by state Rep. Michael Vose, R-Epping, seeks to shift the regulation of energy facility siting to the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission and establish new rules to replace the NHSEC.

