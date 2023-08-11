NORTH COUNTRY — Dan and Susie King were not wealthy.
But the high school sweethearts possessed qualities that money can’t buy.
Together — because they were always together — they were a positive, affable, generous, caring, and supportive presence in the North Country.
“They were bright threads tightly woven into the fabric of our community,” said longtime friend Mike Kopp of Lancaster.
Those threads were plucked too soon last weekend.
The Kings died following a motor vehicle accident on Aug. 5 to the shock of those whose lives they touched.
The Dalton couple had many friends, family and acquaintances, and their tragic deaths set off a wave of mourning across the region.
“The Kings were widely known and widely liked by the greater community,” Kopp said, “because it was easy to know them and it was easy to like them.”
Dan, 67, and Susie, 66, met at Hanover High School, moved to the Lancaster area around 1977, and led blue collar lives.
Susie was a longtime self-employed house cleaner up until her death. Dan, who retired last year, held a series of jobs, including manager of the Lancaster Jiff Mart and cook for many establishments (99 Restaurant in Littleton, Morrison Skilled Nursing Facility in Whitefield, and Olde Susannah’s Restaurant and Country Village Center in Lancaster).
Humble and hard working, they raised two children (Chuck and Rhonda) and were active in the community.
Dan and Susie were longtime members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Bethlehem and held state leadership positions: Dan a former state worthy president (like two of his brothers) and Susie a former auxiliary state president.
Dan also served 24 years on the Lancaster Fire Department, rising to the role of deputy chief.
“They would do anything for anybody,” said former LFD member Mike Currier. “Both of them were happy go lucky, always smiling and laughing, and if somebody was in need they were the first to step up.”
“They didn’t have much, but what they did have they shared, or tried to.”
Lancaster Police Chief Tim Charbonneau said he frequently drew inspiration from the Kings.
“I never remember [Dan] being so down that he couldn’t crack a joke. He always found the good in everything, even when there wasn’t good to be found. And Susie was always very upbeat,” Charbonneau said.
The Kings had been married 48 years. Many described them as a devoted, inseparable couple.
Former Lancaster Fire EMT Lori Robinson-Comeau said that, shortly after she met Dan, “I ran into he and Susie at Shaws in Lancaster … The way he introduced her to me, I knew this was a very special couple. He said “This is my Susie, the love of my life.” Well, if that didn’t say how he felt about her I don’t know what does. The whole time she looked at him with a huge smile and was so proud.”
Over the years the Kings frequently rode motorcycles and later a Can-Am Spyder trike together. They were riding in the Spyder when last weekend’s fatal crash occurred.
“In the summer you could guarantee seeing them together on the motorcycle/trike wherever they went. It was their thing. Both in their leather and bandana. Susie once said, “Just because we’re senior citizens doesn’t mean we have to act or look like it, we’re young at heart and we don’t plan on that changing anytime soon,’” Robinson-Comeau recalled.
The Kings also fished, traveled and did other things together.
Dottie Strout, Susie’s older sister, fondly recalled a trip to a Fraternal Order of Eagles’ national convention in Phoenix, Ariz., two years ago when Dan and Susie went for a float in the hotel’s lazy river.
“Danny went to move and he flipped over the inner tube and Susie tried grabbing him and she flipped over. Everybody around them was applauding, it was funny,” Strout said. “The two of them always had a good time.”
Strout said that Susie (the youngest of eight) had the energy “of an Energizer bunny.”
“She was awesome, I can’t fathom I’m not going to have my baby sister anymore,” she said.
A celebration of life will be held at Roger’s Campground on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.
There, friends and family will gather together to share stories and celebrate life of Dan and Susie. All agree, they will be missed.
“They were wonderful friends to everyone,” Strout said. “You missed out on something if you didn’t meet them, because they just treated everybody great.”
